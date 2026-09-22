IWIL Ignite Connects 250+ Job Seekers With Employers Through Future Of Work 2030

Future of Work 2030 brings employers and job seekers together as AI, hiring practices and workplace expectations shift.

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On September 19, IWIL Ignite Foundation used its Future of Work 2030 series to tackle the widening gap in Canada between workforce skills and employment opportunities, convening employers, recruitment leaders, career experts and more than 250 job seekers for a live program focused on turning education, experience and potential into meaningful employment as artificial intelligence reshapes hiring and work.As per data, recent working-age immigrants report difficulty finding their first job at a rate of 31.7%, while youth unemployment climbed to 12.9% in August 2026. (Source: )The program provided participants with practical guidance on communicating transferable skills, strengthening their professional positioning, preparing for interviews, building networks and navigating career transitions. The conversation moved beyond immediate job search tactics to the larger question of career progression: how people can translate their capabilities into credible professional value, respond to changing employer expectations and prepare for AI-impacted roles.Details here: future-ofwork-career-counselling/index“Canada's youth unemployment rate stands at 12.9%. The challenge is not just creating jobs but creating pathways that help young people turn their skills and potential into meaningful careers,” said Deepa Sayal, Founder and Executive Director of IWIL Ignite Foundation.“When capable people remain disconnected from opportunity, Canada loses talent, productivity and economic potential. Future of Work 2030 is designed to build practical bridges between people's existing capabilities, evolving industry expectations and real career opportunities.”The panel brought together:1. Devon Dander, Technical Program Director, Lululemon2. Melissa Grant, Senior Talent Acquisition Leader and Diversity Advocate, TD Bank Group3. Dustin Hutton-Alcorn, Director of People, Intellistack4. Deepa Sayal, Founder and Executive Director, IWIL Ignite Foundation; Chief Marketing Officer, ADG Tech5. Murli Murthy, Professional Branding Coach and Founder, ACE World CoachingThe September program marked the third major initiative in IWIL Ignite's Future of Work 2030 series. The first program, held in December 2025, was for small and medium businesses across Canada; the second program was in April 2026 and brought together more than 300 women and professionals for an industry-led program on AI readiness, AI incubation and the changing nature of work.IWIL Ignite aims to prepare 100,000 future-ready leaders by 2030. Central to this vision is AILE, its AI literacy and readiness assessment platform, designed to measure AI readiness, identify competency gaps and create personalized learning pathways aligned with workforce and employer needs. This vision builds on the experience of IWIL Ignite's India chapter, which has worked with more than 20 incubators and 40 corporate partners to advance skills development, entrepreneurship and innovation.The Future of Work 2030 Series will continue through skills development, mentorship, employer engagement and career acceleration initiatives designed to connect learning with employment outcomes.About IWIL Ignite Foundation:IWIL Ignite Foundation is a British Columbia-based nonprofit advancing inclusive economic participation through AI incubation, digital and media literacy, workforce innovation and entrepreneurship. Through education, mentorship, industry engagement and the future of work programming, the Foundation supports women, newcomers, youth and other under-represented communities in developing the capabilities, confidence and networks required to participate meaningfully in the evolving economy.For the India chapter, learn more here:For the Canada chapter:

IWIL Ignite Foundation

Susmita Dutta

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IWIL Ignite Connects 250+ Job Seekers With Employers Through Future of Work 2030 News Provided By coneberry Productions llp September 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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