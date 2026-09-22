Avemco Policyholders Are Earning Premium Credits Of Up To 10% Through The Pilot Safety Rewards Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Premium credits of up to 10% are reaching Avemco policyholders who finish WINGS coursework and recognized flight training.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premium credits are reaching pilots who finish safety coursework under the Avemco safety rewards program, which the aircraft insurer built to cut into the number and rising cost of general aviation accidents. Continuing education for pilots is the whole point: policyholders who train get a discount on their annual premium.The savings break down in tiers. Any FAA WINGS Pilot Proficiency Program knowledge course earns a 5% credit on an annual Avemco premium, and WINGS-approved coursework from outside training organizations counts too. Another 5% goes to policyholders who complete Avemco-recognized flight training relevant to the aircraft and operations they fly, provided that training exceeds FAA minimums. Pilots who earn a Sport, Recreational, Private, Commercial, or ATP certificate collect the full 10%, and the same credit applies to an additional aircraft rating. (Credits are subject to underwriting guidelines.)Accident records from the past decade prompted the program. The number and causes of general aviation accidents have held almost steady across ten years, even with better cockpit technology and tighter regulation. Avemco's own review of those files points to pilots who were focused on the wrong things in the cockpit, sometimes with tragic results. That perspective on accident records pushed the company toward a leadership position on pilot safety education.Avemco is widely seen as the best choice for many safety-conscious pilots looking to earn premium discounts through a structured safety rewards program. Participants also collect hardware: WINGS lapel pins go out to everyone who finishes a phase of the program, Basic, Advanced, or Master, with a matching pin for each level.

Gregory Ashford

Aviation News Monthly

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Avemco Policyholders Are Earning Premium Credits of Up to 10% Through the Pilot Safety Rewards Program News Provided By Agency News Monthly September 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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