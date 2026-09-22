Valorant Becomes Zavo, Launching The Procurement Brain For Enterprises

Zavo: The Procurement Brain

AI-native intake-to-pay platform connects suppliers, contracts, spend and workflow intelligence so procurement teams can see what is coming and act earlier.

- Ian Cotter, Co-founder, ZavoCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zavo (formerly Valorant) today announced its new identity, brand and product direction, marking the next stage in the company's evolution.Valorant and its technology platform, previously known as Astra, will now operate under the Zavo brand. The new brand is effective immediately, with the company's website live at zavo.At the core of Zavo is its AI-native intake-to-pay platform, built around what the company calls the procurement brain - a continuously evolving understanding of what an organization buys, who it buys from, what it has committed to, when contracts renew, and where procurement should act next.“Procurement is fundamentally a decision-making function, but the information needed to make those decisions is usually fragmented across contracts, supplier data, ERP systems, emails, and spreadsheets,” said Ian Cotter, Co-founder of Zavo.“We built Zavo to give procurement teams a more complete understanding of their business - bringing together the context, data, and intelligence they need to make better, faster, and more informed decisions. Zavo is built by procurement practitioners who have spent years advising, operating, and transforming procurement functions inside complex enterprises. That experience shapes the platform around how procurement actually works, combining deep procurement expertise with AI to automate routine work and support better commercial, risk, and strategic decisions.The platform brings together intake and orchestration, supplier management, contract and obligation management, spend analytics, sourcing, renewals, procure-to-pay as well as accounts payable workflows.“Zavo is changing the way our procurement team operates,” said Trevor Lunga, Head of Procurement at Lightspeed.“It gives us much better visibility across our procurement activity, helping us see where we need to act before concerns become issues. At the same time, it is freeing our team from manual work and allowing them to spend more time on strategic sourcing, supplier relationships, and higher-value decisions. Zavo is becoming a core part of how we run procurement at Lightspeed.”About ZavoZavo is an AI-native intake-to-pay platform built to help enterprise procurement teams make better, faster, and more informed decisions across third-party spend. The platform brings together supplier, contract, obligation, and spend data, combining AI, automation, and procurement intelligence across the intake-to-pay lifecycle.Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Chicago, Zavo is built by procurement practitioners who believe technology should simplify procurement, reduce manual work, and give teams more time to focus on strategic decisions and business outcomes. Zavo serves enterprise customers across technology, financial services, manufacturing, private equity, and life sciences.For more information, visit zavo.

Ian Cotter

Valorant LLC

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Valorant Becomes Zavo, Launching the Procurement Brain for Enterprises News Provided By Valorant September 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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