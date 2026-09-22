New Book Shows Nonprofits How To Scale Without Sacrificing Their Mission

Ryan Dewey Smith releases“Sustaining the Mission: Building a Billion-Dollar Nonprofit Network by Rewriting the Rules of Partnership” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887508375

“Sustaining the Mission: Building a Billion-Dollar Nonprofit Network by Rewriting the Rules of Partnership” by Ryan Dewey Smith is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Sustaining the Mission: Building a Billion-Dollar Nonprofit Network by Rewriting the Rules of Partnership" by Ryan Dewey Smith is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Nonprofit organizations exist to solve society's most pressing challenges, yet many struggle to survive under growing financial pressures, increasing regulatory demands, and rising operational costs. In "Sustaining the Mission," Ryan Dewey Smith shows mission-driven organizations how to achieve long-term sustainability without compromising the values and identities that define them.Drawing on more than three decades of leadership experience, Smith chronicles the creation and growth of Inperium, Inc., one of the nation's largest nonprofit affiliation networks. Rather than advocating traditional mergers that often require organizations to surrender their independence, he introduces an innovative constellation model that enables nonprofits to retain their unique missions while benefiting from shared resources, operational efficiencies, financial strength, and enterprise-level support.Blending candid personal stories with real-world case studies, Smith demonstrates how collaboration can become a catalyst for resilience and growth. He examines the structural challenges that frequently undermine nonprofit organizations and offers leaders a durable framework to strengthen finances, reduce administrative burdens, expand services, and create greater impact through strategic partnerships. His approach challenges long-held assumptions about nonprofit growth, arguing that organizational sustainability is achieved through intentional systems that allow missions to endure.“I have raised capital for hundreds of not-for-profit organizations over the past twenty-five years. The most successful organizations are mission-focused with an emphasis on financial discipline, creating scale, and access to capital,” said Cain Brothers Managing Director Zachary Kau.“In Sustaining the Mission, Ryan Dewey Smith captures these principles perfectly and outlines a replicable roadmap for other not-for-profits to follow.”Designed for nonprofit executives, board members, philanthropists, and other mission-driven leaders, "Sustaining the Mission" offers a compelling vision for the future of the sector-one in which organizations no longer face a choice between preserving their identity and achieving scale.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorRyan Dewey Smith is the Founding Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inperium, Inc., one of the largest nonprofit orchestrators and consolidators of health and human services providers in the United States. Under his leadership, Inperium has pioneered a new model of nonprofit stewardship that preserves the independence of its affiliates while delivering scale, efficiency, and access to capital. Ryan is a trusted innovator, thought leader, and author with more than three decades of experience in nonprofit growth and transformation.He lives on Johns Island, South Carolina, where he continues to expand Inperium's national network and inspire organizations to achieve sustainability without sacrificing mission or values.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Under the direction of Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is a highly selective, invitation-only imprint. Authors are chosen because of the stature and success they have achieved in their respective fields. For more information, visit forbes.

Danielle Green

Inperium, Inc.

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New Book Shows Nonprofits How to Scale Without Sacrificing Their Mission News Provided By Advantage Media September 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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