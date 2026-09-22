Durapaw Hits 50 Original Dog Box Themes As The Canadian Brand Rethinks What A Monthly Subscription Should Be

50 themes. Countless tail wags. DuraPaw celebrates its 50th monthly theme with a thank-you to the pack that made it possible.

After four years of original monthly drops, DuraPaw marks its 50th distinct collection and doubles down on making every delivery feel genuinely new.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DuraPaw, the Canadian dog subscription brand founded by Marc Ferland and Bailey, has launched its 50th original monthly theme, marking just over four years of fresh collections since its first themed box debuted in August 2022.For DuraPaw, the milestone represents more than 50 different boxes. It represents 50 attempts to make sure a monthly subscription never starts feeling routine.From the beginning, DuraPaw has treated each month like a new product launch. Every collection starts with a new concept, then grows into its own world of original artwork, exclusive toys, Canadian-made treats and themed surprises.“When we started DuraPaw, we wanted to make the kind of dog box we would genuinely be excited to open with Millie,” said Marc Ferland, co-founder of DuraPaw.“The worst thing a subscription can become is predictable. Fifty themes later, we still never want someone opening their box and feeling like they've already seen it before.”Across its first 50 themes, DuraPaw has transformed everything from outer space to bakeries, summer camps, classrooms and holiday worlds into monthly experiences made for dogs.Collections have included PUP AI, Zoomies to the Moonies, Bone Appétit: Fresh Out the Barkery, Camp DuraPaw: Howls & Campfires and the company's 50th original theme, Paws & Pencils: Back to Drool.Behind every theme is a new round of product development, sampling, artwork, sourcing and play testing.And while the names and creative concepts are designed to entertain dog parents, DuraPaw says the experience only works if the dog gets something genuinely different out of it too.“A theme only works if your dog gets to experience it,” said Bailey, co-founder of DuraPaw.“The artwork and names make the box fun for the person opening it, but the toys still need to give the dog something exciting to rip, tug, chew, chase or figure out. That balance is what makes the whole thing feel special.”DuraPaw collections are designed around a mix of different materials and play styles, from unique 2-in-1 Rippables, plush and rope, rubber, nylon and enrichment toys.One of the brand's signature concepts is its 2-in-1 Rippable, which gives dogs an outer toy to destroy before revealing a second toy hidden inside.The creative process remains heavily founder-led. Marc and Bailey continue to work directly on the concepts, products, names and small details behind each monthly collection.Millie, their dog and DuraPaw's original product tester, remains part of the process too. Samples still make their way home, where she has yet to meet a prototype she did not immediately consider her own.Reaching 50 themes has also helped define what the founders want the next chapter of DuraPaw to become.The company plans to keep original monthly themes at the centre of the experience while getting better at understanding the individual dog receiving each box - how they play, what they prefer, what keeps their attention and what actually stands up to their chewing style.“The next step isn't less surprise. It's better surprise,” Marc Ferland said.“We want to keep creating something completely fresh every month while getting much better at understanding the dog opening it.”That means DuraPaw is not trying to find one winning box formula and repeat it. The company is trying to build a subscription that keeps earning anticipation month after month by continuing to change.For Marc and Bailey, reaching 50 themes is proof that a recurring product does not have to become repetitive.It can keep evolving.And 50 themes in, DuraPaw says it is nowhere near finished.DuraPaw's 50th original theme is available now, with new themed collections continuing monthly.To explore all 50 original DuraPaw themes, visit DuraPaw.About DuraPawDuraPaw is a Canadian dog subscription brand founded in Edmonton by Marc Ferland and Bailey, alongside their dog Millie. DuraPaw creates original monthly themed collections featuring exclusive toys, Canadian-made treats and surprises selected around each dog's size and play style. The company is known for durable play, creative monthly concepts and its signature 2-in-1 Rippable toys.

Marc Ferland

DuraPaw

+1 587-985-4155

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DuraPaw Celebrates 50 Original Monthly Dog Box Themes

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DuraPaw Hits 50 Original Dog Box Themes as the Canadian Brand Rethinks What a Monthly Subscription Should Be News Provided By DuraPaw Pet Supplies Inc. September 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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