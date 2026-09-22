GRYSKLL Launches 'Colors Of GRYSKLL' And Announces Mccain Chose Palin

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Cover Art for "A Tension Deficit", Episode 1 in "The GRYSKLL Saga". The EP is the first official album released by GRYSKLL.

The evolving, cross country Hip Hop collective returns with its second seasonal collection and previews McCain Chose Palin with a collectible drop.

- Dragon's PitchforkMD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GRYSKLL, the Hip Hop collective that's exploring the 8 Dimensions of Wellness, is proud to announce the launch of its limited collection: Colors of GRYSKLL. The collective is dedicated to self mastery through creative expression and the art of Hip Hop. Available exclusively at GRYSKLL beginning September 22, the first day of fall, the collection marks a new chapter for the collective and the communities it serves.This is the second time GRYSKLL has designed a collection with the season in mind, following Summer Soulstice this past June. The new collection's colorways are inspired by All Power, All People, a still-developing collaboration between GRYSKLL's producers and vocalists on "McCain Chose Palin," their upcoming project. All Power, All People is being crafted through a communal composition method meant to embody the song's message."The colors represent the power of possibility and perspective," said Dragon's Pitchfork.The CollectionColors of GRYSKLL features signature GRYSKLLies, Mean Mugs, hoodies, and long sleeve tees, along with a RedSKLL hoodie and long sleeve tee carrying this season's new take on the iconic SKLL logo. These limited edition time capsules carry quotes and other empowering, thought provoking lines pulled from GRYSKLL music and podcasts.Art As A ServiceAs the season turns, GRYSKLL is using this opportunity to call attention to Seasonal Depression, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Fortifying for fall looks different for everyone: connecting with the right people, getting into a creative flow, or paying closer attention to what gets consumed, physically, mentally, emotionally, and intellectually, including what shows up on a screen. The Crew opens conversations into themes like this on McCain Chose Palin through tracks like "SMS (Social Media Sickness)" and "Disorder (Deepfake)."Custom GRYSKLL Nickel Bags. First Time Available. Limited Time Only.Ordering for Custom GRYSKLL Nickel Bags is now open for the first time. Each GRYSKLL Nickel Bag is built around physical music combined with a shirt, paired with a Crew signature Mean Mug or a GRYSKLLy. For a limited time collectors can gain access by joining the mailing list on gryskll. Patreon and Bandcamp Crewmunity members skip the form entirely and get ordering details through a dedicated post. This manual ordering process presents a chance for the Crew and community to connect in a more personal way.The CollectiblesGRYSKLL is putting three projects into the world this season. Two Crew classics are becoming available in physical form for the first time as a double EP: A Tension Deficit, on the A side of a vinyl record, paired with The Interlude on the B side. Both projects will also be included in the Nickel Bag as separate CDs. Alongside them, the Crew is finishing McCain Chose Palin, a project that became medicine for the moment, which is why they're releasing it on Election Day.Lyric quotes and other art inspired by songs on these projects, plus other GRYSKLL Crewmunity favorites, appear on collectibles. Along with that, there are pieces with quotes from Better Moves, The Crew's new podcast that marks the next step in evolution for GRYSpace, GRYSKLL's 8 dimensional wellness initiative.Working through this project is giving the Crew what feels like a relief valve, and it is forging a firmer focus in members who needed it."We're working to be the world we want to see, so we're putting out music, stories, and other art in ever evolving ways to serve a fast changing world," said Dragon's Pitchfork.Proceeds from the collectibles go toward finishing the music and creating helpful community resources.About GRYSKLLGRYSKLL is a Hip Hop collective rooted in the 8 Dimensions of Wellness and the understanding that personal evolution is accessible through creative practice. Fueled by Hip Hop's core elements, GRYSKLL develops projects and initiatives that use the culture as a framework for improved self mastery. The national collective serves a broadly diverse community of Hip Hop practitioners, advocates, enthusiasts and culture bearers committed to both personal transformation and collective evolution.

Nathan Johnson

GRYSKLL, LLC

+1 202-656-8162

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GRYSKLL Launches 'Colors of GRYSKLL' and Announces McCain Chose Palin News Provided By GRYSKLL, LLC September 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Retail



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