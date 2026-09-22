The Next Gold Rush May Not Require A New Mine

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) For most of the past decade, the gold story out of the Amazon has been a policing story. Informal garimpo mining spread across the basin, damaged rivers and forests, and fed gold into supply chains with limited traceability. Brazil responded by tightening transaction rules and increasing enforcement. Reported production from wildcat mines fell from approximately 31 tonnes in 2022 to 17 tonnes in 2023, then dropped another 84% through the first seven months of 2024 compared with the same period in 2022.

Less attention has gone to what comes next. Miners may leave, but their tailings remain, often containing metal that crude recovery methods failed to capture. Processing that material through permitted plants can bring previously stranded gold into the formal market without requiring a conventional mine to be developed from scratch.

Formalization Is Becoming a Business

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (OTC: DNGDF) has purchased ore from formalized artisanal miners for years, processing it today at its Veta Dorada plant in Peru. The facility processed a record 48,300 tonnes during the second quarter of 2026 and produced 31,907 gold-equivalent ounces, helping Dynacor generate quarterly sales of US$144.4 million. First-half sales reached a record US$298.5 million, and the company is guiding to production of 125,000 to 135,000 gold-equivalent ounces this year while expanding into Senegal and Ecuador. In August, Dynacor signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Gold Council to develop best-practice principles for processing plants and scalable pathways for artisanal production to enter formal supply chains.

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (OTCQX: MNSAF) applies similar logic within a conventional producer. Its Hemco property in Nicaragua receives feed from company-operated mines and Bonanza Mining Partners, the local artisanal operators that supply the plant. Hemco sold 37,157 ounces of gold during the second quarter, up 12% from a year earlier, as higher throughput and improved recoveries supported performance. Mineros raised consolidated 2026 gold production guidance to a range of 220,000 to 240,000 ounces. At Hemco, formalized local supply is part of the production system, not a peripheral social program.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) represents the restoration end of the spectrum. Its Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho is designed to redevelop a historic mining district while repairing water quality and fish habitat affected by earlier operations. Following federal approvals in 2025 and a district court ruling upholding them in August, Perpetua has moved into critical-path construction. Exploration is continuing alongside the build, and recent drilling inside or adjacent to the permitted pit returned near-surface mineralization at multiples of reserve grade, including 6.4 meters grading 16.2 grams per tonne gold from surface. A century of mining did not exhaust the district. At Stibnite, recovering metal and addressing legacy damage belong to the same project.

The Tailings Come Before the Mine

That provides the frame for JZR Gold Inc. (TSX-Venture: JZR) (OTCPK: JZRIF)

JZR estimates that approximately nine million tonnes of tailings averaging 2.7 grams per tonne gold have been identified, representing potential contained gold of more than 700,000 ounces. Importantly, this substantial inventory provides JZR with a large volume of material to evaluate as it advances Vila Nova toward commercial production. Permits authorize bulk sampling of up to 600,000 tonnes annually, providing the project with significant permitted processing capacity. While the tailings inventory has not yet been established as a formal mineral resource or reserve, ongoing sampling, quality-control and metallurgical work could help further define the scale, grade continuity and recovery characteristics of the material.

What Vila Nova already has is infrastructure. The project includes a fully constructed 800-tonne-per-day gravimetric mill, access roads, power, retention ponds and water-management facilities. It is permitted at the state and federal levels, and 15% of the operation's net profit is allocated to the local Vila Nova mining cooperative. That structure ties project economics to the surrounding community while placing processing inside a formal operating framework.

From Proof of Concept to Production

The plant's initial metallurgical test in April provided an encouraging early indication of that opportunity. Selective concentrate samples independently assayed by SGS Laboratories returned grades of up to 130 grams per tonne gold, demonstrating the circuit's ability to recover high-grade gold concentrate from the tested tailings. While the samples were selective and may not represent the entire tailings inventory, the results provide an important proof point for Vila Nova's processing strategy and support JZR's efforts to advance the operation toward sustained production.

JZR assumed direct operatorship of Vila Nova on May 28, marking an important transition as the company moved to take direct control of staffing, plant operations and production performance. The company subsequently contracted RR Bueno to mobilize excavators, haul trucks, a wheel loader and experienced operators, establishing the equipment and operational support needed to advance material movement and plant feed. JZR also strengthened its financial position in July with a C$1 million private placement, providing additional capital to support mill operations and working capital as the company progresses toward its production objectives. Together, these steps demonstrate that Vila Nova is moving beyond development and testing and into a more active operational phase.

The key opportunity now is to build on that progress and move Vila Nova toward consistent, commercial-scale production. With a permitted operation, an existing 800-tonne-per-day processing facility, a substantial historical tailings inventory and encouraging initial metallurgical results, JZR has several important pieces already in place. The company's focus is now on establishing consistent mill feed, optimizing recoveries and producing marketable concentrate at scale. Successful execution could position Vila Nova as a distinctive near-term gold opportunity, reprocessing material left behind by an earlier mining era and potentially transforming that legacy inventory into a new source of formal, permitted gold production.

View more of this article on AllPennyStocks.

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