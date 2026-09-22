'Should Not Become Custodians Of Sanatan': SP Hits Back At CM Adityanath's 'Babur' Comparison

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 22 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he compared the Akhilesh Yadav-led party with Mughal Emperor Babur, asking the BJP not to become "custodian of Sanatan".

A political row erupted after CM Adityanath on Monday likened the Samajwadi Party to Mughal emperor Babur, saying both were "irritated" by the mention of Lord Ram.

Reacting to it, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav said: "CM Yogi has no right to give any certificate. His party, BJP, was formed in 1980, while Sanatan has been continuing for ages. They should not become the custodians of Sanatan."

The SP MP said that the UP CM should rather answer why so many murders and atrocities against women are taking place in Uttar Pradesh.

"Why has the income of farmers not increased? Why are the youth unemployed? Why did (Ram Temple) donation theft happen? Why are paper leaks happening? Why is the future of lakhs and crores of youths in crisis? Yogi ji should answer all these things because he is sitting in the Chief Minister's chair," Dharmendra Yadav told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Congress also lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, asking him to instead take responsibility and reveal the names of those involved in the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Congress MP Karamvir Singh Boudh echoed the SP, saying: "No one can become custodians of Sanatan."

Addressing the Chief Minister, he said: "Why do you claim monopoly over Lord Ram? Have you commercialised and turned it (religion) into a business? You came to power in the name of religion and in the name of Lord Ram, but today you have not been able to protect that. Today, people's sentiments have been deeply hurt by the way donation money was allegedly misappropriated, and by using that as an excuse, you are saying such things."

"Take responsibility and reveal who all are involved in the donation theft," he told IANS.

Congress MP Imran Masood also remarked: "The donation money is being stolen under your (CM Adityanath's) government, and now we have become the opposition!"

However, Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar backed CM Adityanath, saying:“That is correct. They (Samajwadi Party) have not gone for darshan (at the Ram Temple) even till now. The comparison with Babur that he (CM Adityanath) made is correct.”