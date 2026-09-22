Samsung India Profit Falls 36 Pc To Rs 7,228 Crore In FY26

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Samsung India Electronics has reported a 36 per cent decline in consolidated profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

According to regulatory filings accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler, the company posted a profit of Rs 7,228.10 crore in FY26, down from Rs 11,287.50 crore recorded in the previous financial year.

The consumer electronics and smartphone maker's revenue from operations rose 1.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.12 trillion in FY26 from Rs 1,11,183.40 crore reported in FY25.

The company's total consolidated income, including other income, stood at Rs 1,14,738.60 crore during the fiscal year.

Samsung India derives a significant portion of its revenue from its mobile phone business, which remains one of the key drivers of its operations in the country.

The company also has a strong presence across multiple consumer electronics segments, including televisions, tablets, home appliances and computers.

Part of South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics, the company continues to be a dominant player in India's consumer electronics market.

It remains the only company in the appliance and consumer electronics sector in the country to have crossed the ₹1 trillion turnover mark.

Samsung's financial performance comes amid intense competition in India's electronics and smartphone market, where global and domestic brands continue to compete aggressively across product categories.

Meanwhile, fellow South Korean electronics major LG Electronics also reported relatively stable growth during FY26. According to the financial data, LG Electronics' total income rose by nearly 1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,46,049.12 crore.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, in a separate development, Samsung India reportedly laid off their executives across its television and home appliance businesses as part of a cost-rationalisation exercise amid rising operating costs, muted consumer demand and organisational restructuring.

Multiple reports suggested that the workforce reduction affects employees across various levels, including directors, team leaders, branch managers and area managers.