Bengaluru CEO Makes Gemini His Lawyer After Road Rage, Gets Biker To Apologise, Pay Damages

A Bengaluru-based startup founder facing a road-rage incident turned to Google's AI chatbot Gemini. Instead of figuring out the legal complaint process on his own, he used the chatbot to draft his police complaint and navigate the next steps. Days later, the biker involved reportedly apologised and paid for the damage to his car.

Siddharth Dialani, founder and CEO of BharatAgri, shared a three-part post detailing the incident, along with pictures showing the dented car.

“I was a victim of road rage in Bangalore a few days back,” Siddharth wrote. He said Gemini helped him draft a complaint addressed to Koramangala police station and advised him to obtain a written acknowledgement after submitting it.

I was a victim of road rage in Bangalore few days back. Gemini helped me write a strongly worded complaint to Koramangala police station & suggested me to get a written acknowledgement of the complaint realised that I won't leave without the acknowledgement copy. They...

- Siddharth Dialani (@siddharth_iitm) September 20, 2026

According to Siddharth, the police initially began working to identify the biker. He said he remained at the station until he received an acknowledgement of his complaint.

“Police realised that I wouldn't leave without the acknowledgement copy. They fed me a samosa (just like in movies) while they searched for the rowdy biker who hit my car,” he added.

Siddharth said the confrontation began after the biker, who was travelling with his wife, allegedly believed that his car had brushed against the bike. The situation then escalated, with the biker confronting him on the road.

“He got me to stop my car, kicked the side gate violently, got on his bike and rammed my car from behind,” Siddharth wrote.

He further alleged that the biker overtook his vehicle and repeatedly braked in front of him“to intimidate” him.

However, the biker allegedly did not realise that the entire confrontation was being captured by Siddharth's car dashcam.

Siddharth subsequently submitted the dashcam footage and other evidence at the Koramangala police station. He said the police cooperated with him and used the registration number visible in the footage to trace the biker.

“They got the bike number from my dashcam recording and found the biker's phone number from their database,” he wrote.

The biker was then summoned to the police station. According to Siddharth, the man initially claimed that Siddharth had hit him first. However, after police showed him photographs and warned him about a possible FIR and criminal case, he agreed to settle the matter.

“Got him to write an apology letter and pay me for the damages,” Siddharth said.

I was a victim of road rage in Bangalore few days back. Gemini helped me write a strongly worded complaint to Koramangala police station & suggested me to get a written acknowledgement of the complaint realised that I won't leave without the acknowledgement copy. They...

- Siddharth Dialani (@siddharth_iitm) September 20, 2026

Wrapping up his account, Siddharth wrote,“Gemini is my lawyer now!”