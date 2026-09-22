Crypto Market Metric Points To Altseason As Bitcoin Share Slips Below 60%

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin pushed to around $86,000 this week, lifting broader crypto sentiment and helping the total market value reclaim the $3 trillion mark. Alongside the move, several cross-asset signals have shifted-most notably a Glassnode metric that now points toward stronger altcoin performance.

At the same time, spot ETF flows in the US have surged back to levels not seen since October 2025, with record daily inflows reported for both Bitcoin and Ether products. Together, the data suggests the current rally isn't confined to the largest asset classes, though market structure still matters as investors weigh whether this is a sustained rotation or a short-lived burst.

Glassnode's Altcoin Cycle Signal rose to 81.25 (0–100 scale) as the“altcoin season” read improved in the wake of the latest market upswing. Altcoin market cap reached $1.19 trillion on Tuesday, the highest level since late January, with altcoins up 33% since Aug. 19. Bitcoin dominance has stayed rangebound near 59%–60% and has not broken above 60% in the past month. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $999 million in inflows on Monday, while Ether ETFs pulled in $270 million-both the highest daily totals since October 2025, per Farside Investors.

Key takeawaysGlassnode's“altcoin season” signal turns bullish

Glassnode's on-chain analytics has renewed attention on altcoin relative strength this week. Its Altcoin Cycle Signal-an internally developed measure that compares the combined market cap of the 250 largest cryptocurrencies (excluding stablecoins) against Bitcoin-has flipped to favor altcoins, a condition crypto traders commonly label“altseason.”

In Glassnode's framework, an“altcoin season” signal is generated when relative market-cap growth among the group of top altcoins temporarily outpaces that of Bitcoin. While the broad logic is clear, Glassnode does not publish the exact methodology behind the calculation.

As of Monday, the seven-day rolling mean of the signal stood at 81.25 on Glassnode's normalized 0–100 scale, indicating a stronger tilt toward altcoin outperformance than earlier in the cycle.

Glassnode attributed part of the shift to breadth in the latest rally. In a post on X, the firm highlighted that an earlier August move saw altcoins lag in terms of participation, whereas the current upswing has“ignited the full breadth of the altcoin market.”

Altcoin market cap hits the highest point since late January

The signal is reinforced by market-cap data. According to the article's figures, the combined altcoin market cap reached $1.19 trillion on Tuesday-its highest reading since late January.

That metric has also shown meaningful acceleration since Aug. 19, when crypto markets experienced a flash upside tied to a US Treasury announcement about interventions in bond markets. Since then, altcoins' total market capitalization has increased by 33%.

For traders and portfolio managers, this combination-an“altcoin season” read alongside a rising altcoin market cap-can matter because it can indicate that the rally is expanding beyond Bitcoin leadership. However, rotation signals still tend to be fragile until they show persistence across multiple trading sessions and market conditions.

Bitcoin dominance remains capped near 60%

While altcoins have regained momentum, Bitcoin's share of the overall market has not broken decisively upward. The article notes that Bitcoin dominance has remained rangebound since the Aug. 19 period, currently sitting at 59.7% versus 59.2% on Aug. 19.

Crucially, dominance has failed to push through the 60% level over the last month-an area many market observers treat as a psychological and technical threshold for whether capital is rotating away from Bitcoin or consolidating in it.

Trader and commentator Matthew Hyland characterized the environment as“complacency” among Bitcoin investors, arguing that investors have been slow to accept that Bitcoin has lacked sustained progress against altcoins since dominance reached about 66% in June 2025. His comments point to a tension: even if Bitcoin remains strong in absolute terms, relative underperformance versus altcoins can still drive strategic repositioning.

ETF inflows rebound sharply for both Bitcoin and Ether

Beyond on-chain and market-cap measures, investor behavior also appears to be shifting. This week has brought a broad rebound in US spot ETF demand across both Bitcoin and Ether products, suggesting renewed risk appetite-or, at minimum, renewed willingness to allocate through regulated vehicles.

On Monday, the combined inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs totaled $999 million. Ether ETFs, meanwhile, recorded $270 million in inflows. In both cases, the daily totals were described as the highest since October 2025, based on data from Farside Investors.

Cointelegraph previously reported that Bitcoin ETF investors' aggregate cost basis sat just below $86,000 at the end of last week. With BTC /USD attempting to establish that level as support, the renewed ETF buying becomes particularly relevant: cost basis can influence how investors react to pullbacks, and steady inflows can help sustain demand during volatility.

For market participants, the ETF angle is also notable because it links the current move to a broader pool of investors who may prefer ETF access over spot exchanges. When ETF flows rise in tandem with improvements in altcoin-relative signals, it can indicate a more synchronized shift in sentiment across the market.

Going forward, investors will likely watch whether the altcoin“season” signal holds above its recent threshold and whether Bitcoin dominance can either break higher above 60% or continue to stay capped-both scenarios could shape how long this rotation lasts. On the ETF front, the key question is whether inflows remain strong beyond a single day, since sustained demand is more likely to translate into durable price leadership across the broader market.

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