Azergold Extends Operation Of Chovdar Gold Mine Until 2032

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The operating period of the Chovdar gold mine has been extended until 2032, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said at the meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, dedicated to the draft State Program for the development of the mining and metallurgical industry.

He recalled that operations at the Chovdar gold mine in Dashkasan began in 2016, with the first export of gold-silver alloy carried out in April the following year.

“At that time, the recoverable gold reserves of the deposit were estimated at 179,000 ounces, and its operating period was expected to end in 2021. As a result of optimization and large-scale geological exploration carried out in subsequent years, reserves were increased to 1.02 million ounces, while the operating period was extended until at least 2032. Ore from the Marah, Agyokhush, Tulallar and Chovdar deposits was combined for processing at a single production facility – the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area. This ensured long-term and efficient production continuity,” he said.

Ibrahimov said the company's areas of activity were significantly expanded in subsequent years.

“In addition to non-ferrous metals, we began operations in ferrous metal ores, and Dashkasan Iron Ore LLC was established for this purpose. AzerBlast LLC also began operating in the production and sale of industrial explosives.

“Modern technologies, including hyperspectral satellite imaging and airborne electromagnetic surveys, have been applied in geological exploration, helping identify new prospective areas, and this process is ongoing,” he said.

Ibrahimov noted that in 2024, a tank leaching plant built using the company's revenues and funds attracted from local banks was commissioned at full capacity, enabling the processing of sulfide ores from the Chovdar deposit.

“Since that year, AzerGold has also been authorized to represent the state under the Production Sharing Agreement,” he added.