Incorpify Announces Global Partnership With Deel As It Builds The AI Orchestration Layer For Business Services

Incorpify AI - Deel Partnership

- Luca Rubino, CEO of Incorpify AIWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Incorpify today announced a global partnership with Deel as Incorpify advances its ambition to build the AI orchestration layer connecting the technology platforms and professional services businesses need to operate and grow.The partnership represents an important step in the development of an AI native platform bringing company formation, accounting, bookkeeping, tax, payroll, banking, insurance, and compliance into one connected operating system.Deel's global payroll, hiring, human resources, and workforce management capabilities complement Incorpify's focus on company formation, financial operations, regulatory compliance, and international expansion.This partnership will help businesses access the specialized technology and professional expertise they need through a more connected and coordinated operating experience.Connecting the Business Services EcosystemTechnology companies have transformed individual areas of business operations, but the overall experience remains fragmented.A company entering a new market may need to coordinate formation, payroll, accounting, tax registration, banking, insurance, and regulatory compliance across several different platforms and service providers. Each provider may hold only a limited understanding of the company, creating duplicated work, disconnected information, and additional operational complexity.Incorpify is building the intelligent operating layer that connects those services.The company's strategy is to collaborate with leading technology platforms and professional service providers while maintaining the customer relationship, company context, workflow coordination, and quality control connecting every activity.“Our global partnership with Deel is an important validation of the role we are building in the market,” said Luca Rubino, Founder and CEO of Incorpify.“Businesses need access to world class solutions, but they also need those solutions to work together. Incorpify is building the AI orchestration layer that connects them into one coordinated experience.”Deel provides the global infrastructure companies need to hire, manage, and pay employees and contractors across international markets. Its platform supports payroll, human resources, compliance, benefits, immigration, equipment management, and workforce administration."When companies expand globally, they hit a wall: global hiring requires payroll, tax, banking, accounting, and compliance-and these pieces don't talk to each other. Deel and Incorpify are changing that. By connecting our global employment infrastructure with Incorpify's AI orchestration layer for business services, we're turning operational fragmentation into a single, coordinated experience for businesses scaling worldwide." said Patrick Lannon, Head of Partnerships at Deel.The Technology Behind the PlatformAt the center of Incorpify's platform is a persistent company record containing ownership structures, corporate entities, compliance deadlines, financial information, filing histories, and business documents.Incorpify is developing AI powered workflows that use this information to identify required actions, organize service delivery, prepare documentation, route tasks to the appropriate providers, and monitor execution.When a business expands into a new jurisdiction, for example, the platform can coordinate incorporation requirements, payroll setup, accounting onboarding, insurance needs, banking relationships, and compliance deadlines.Specialized partners provide the required technology and professional expertise, while Incorpify maintains the operational context and oversight connecting those activities.“We are not building another incorporation tool or another payroll platform,” Rubino said.“We are building an AI native operating layer that understands the business, coordinates the right providers, and connects every stage of the company's journey.”A Model Proven by Multibillion Dollar Technology CompaniesIncorpify's strategy follows an approach that has already created some of the world's most valuable technology platforms: owning the customer relationship, data, and operating layer while specialized third parties provide individual services.Shopify connects merchants with payments, logistics, financial services, and third party applications.Uber coordinates transportation and delivery through a single platform without owning the vehicles operating across its network.Airbnb connects travelers with accommodations provided by millions of independent hosts around the world.Booking brings accommodations, flights, transportation, and other travel services into one customer relationship while relying on third party providers to deliver the underlying services.Careem demonstrated the potential of this operating model in the Middle East by bringing mobility, food delivery, payments, and partner provided services into one customer relationship before being acquired by Uber for $3.1 billion.Incorpify is applying the same principle to the broader business services industry. Individual technology companies and professional providers execute specialized functions, while Incorpify owns the AI orchestration layer, customer relationship, company data, workflow intelligence, and quality control connecting the entire ecosystem.Building a New Category Leader in Business ServicesIncorpify's ambition is to create a category leader by owning the elements that connect the business services ecosystem: the client relationship, company data, workflow intelligence, service coordination, and quality control.Rather than attempting to replace every specialized provider, Incorpify is creating the intelligent infrastructure through which those providers can operate together.“Our goal is to become the platform that brings the entire business services ecosystem together,” Rubino said.“The companies that define this category will connect the right technologies, the right professionals, and the right data through an intelligent operating layer.”Incorpify recently established its United States headquarters in Washington, D.C., providing the company with access to policymakers, financial institutions, international organizations, investors, and a growing technology community.Incorpify, the rapidly growing Plug and Play backed startup, has generated more than $2 million in revenue and serves more than 300 business clients.With nationwide United States coverage, a growing technology platform, and its new global partnership with Deel, Incorpify is positioning itself to become the AI orchestration layer connecting the services businesses need to launch, operate, and expand.About IncorpifyIncorpify is an AI native platform that helps companies manage incorporation, accounting, bookkeeping, tax, compliance, banking, insurance, payroll, and other essential business services through one integrated solution.The company supports more than 350 business clients and provides company formation and business services across all 50 U.S. states. Incorpify is backed by Plug and Play and maintains its United States headquarters in Washington, D.C.About DeelThe way the world works has changed – and Deel has built the standard to power it all. We make it effortless to hire, manage, pay, and equip any worker, anywhere. Deel is one platform for payroll, HR, benefits, mobility, performance, and device management across 150+ countries. Built on owned infrastructure, powered by AI, and supported by thousands of local experts, Deel helps businesses scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly. Trusted by 40,000+ customers, and created to become a global brand people love. Learn more at deel.

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Incorpify Announces Global Partnership With Deel as It Builds the AI Orchestration Layer for Business Services News Provided By Incorpify AI September 22, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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