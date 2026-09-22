The Tech Festival Canada, Where Technology Meets Industry, Is Taking Place In Toronto On Oct. 26 And 27

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New festival will connect technology companies with decision-makers across five applied sectors

- Baldeep Singh PahwaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AtlasLink Markets Inc. announces The Tech Festival Canada (TTFC) 2026, taking place October 26 and 27, 2026, at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.TTFC is built around one idea: technology meeting industry. It is not another gathering where CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs talk to other CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs. At TTFC, a physician sits across from an AI developer, a bank's risk leader meets a quantum startup, and a utility operator meets a cybersecurity scale-up.The entire festival is built around TTFC's 5×5 Matrix, which maps five frontier technology pillars against five industries where those technologies are being deployed. The technology pillars align with Canada's strategic sovereignty roadmap, while the applied sectors represent the industries where national capability, resilience, and competitiveness are built. Every session, meeting, and award is designed around a connection between the two.The five technology pillars are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Quantum, Cybersecurity and Digital Trust, Robotics and Automation, and Climate Tech.The five applied sectors are Banking, Financial Services and Insurance; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Energy and Utilities; Defence and National Security; and Smart Manufacturing and Critical Infrastructure.This structure makes TTFC the first Canadian event built around a technology-to-industry matrix of this kind.“Canada is ready for an event that brings the people building technology together with the industries putting it to work. The next stage of progress will come from putting the people who build technology in the same room as the people who buy it, deploy it and depend on it. TTFC is where those conversations become partnerships, investment and real-world solutions,” said Baldeep Singh Pahwa, Festival Producer and Managing Director of AtlasLink Markets Inc.“Before returning to Canada, I worked on the FinTech Festival with Constellar Holdings, a Temasek-owned company that delivers Singapore FinTech Festival with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. I saw what a sovereign convening platform does for a nation, and Canada does not have a technology problem. It has a connection problem. Our innovators and our industries too often sit in separate rooms,” said Pahwa.Singapore FinTech Festival grew from 11,000 participants in 2016 to more than 70,000 from 142 countries in 2025, and from 70 exhibitors to 600, while Singapore's fintech sector grew to more than 1,800 firms. Canada has the talent and the opportunity. TTFC is being built on an even broader cross-industry scale, bringing together multiple frontier technologies and the industries that will deploy them. Its goal is to create the connections that turn Canada's opportunity into growth.TTFC will offer curated buyer meetings in which clients vet target companies and attendee designations in advance. The meetings will be backed by a 70% attendance service-level agreement. If fewer than 70% of committed meetings take place, the fee will be refunded.“At TTFC, outcomes are the product,” said Pahwa.TTFC is also being built as a year-round national community, not simply a two-day event. The October festival will serve as its anchor for activity across Canada. With the first edition as its foundation, TTFC expects its numbers to quadruple in 2027.The festival is expected to attract 1,000+ delegates across two days from around the world, including startups, scale-ups and small and medium-sized technology businesses, buyers, partners, investors and senior leaders from the five applied sectors.“Canadian companies are looking for new partners, new markets and new buyers,” Pahwa said.“TTFC will create opportunities for those connections to continue throughout the year.”More information is available at .About AtlasLink Markets Inc.AtlasLink Markets Inc. creates business events and communities that connect technology companies with industry leaders, buyers, partners and investors. The Tech Festival Canada is led by Baldeep Singh Pahwa, Festival Producer and Managing Director, who brings 20 years of experience in the events and MICE industry.Media Contact

Nicole Brooke Louis

The Tech Festival Canada

+1 416-697-3357

email us here

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The Tech Festival Canada, where technology meets industry, is taking place in Toronto on Oct. 26 and 27 News Provided By The Tech Festival Canada September 22, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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