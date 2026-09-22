Wellness360 Releases New 2026 Workplace Wellness Program Insights Report

Based on real conversations with buyers, not a survey, Wellness360's new report examines how employers evaluate and manage wellness programs.

- Srini Vanukuri, Founder, Wellness360

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most research on workplace wellness comes from surveys, where employers are asked to answer a fixed set of questions about hypothetical priorities. Wellness360 's newly published Workplace Wellness Program Insights Report takes a different approach: it is built entirely from 185 real conversations between HR and benefits leaders and Wellness360's own team, recorded during actual program evaluations, launches, and check-ins.

The findings point to a market driven less by feature comparison and more by a specific, recurring gap between the wellness program an organization buys and the one its employees actually use.

Notable findings include:

64.5% of employers evaluating a new wellness platform are already replacing an existing vendor, not shopping for the first time, most often because their current program stopped driving real engagement.

Reporting and ROI proof is the single most-raised priority in the entire study, cited by 44% of employers, higher than any other category measured, including cost or feature set.

Employers split exactly 50/50 on treating data security review as a mandatory, deal-blocking requirement. That split varies sharply by industry: 100% of government employers require it, versus 0% of education employers.

Despite the frequency of security reviews, not a single wellness platform deal in the study was lost outright to a failed review. The documented cost was delay, never a lost sale.

Digital literacy is the most-cited accessibility barrier employers report, but the fix requested most often is not a literacy tool at all. It is multilingual, native-language content, pointing to a mismatch between the barrier employers name and the one they actually act on.

"What stood out most wasn't any single statistic, it was how consistently the same pattern showed up across completely different conversations," said Srini Vanukuri, Founder of Wellness360. "Employers aren't struggling to find a wellness platform. They're struggling with the gap between the program they bought and the one their employees actually use. Once you see that gap, it explains almost everything else in this data."

"The report gets this right: engagement shouldn't be something you try to create after launch," said Christopher Baker, Health and Performance Consultant at HUB International. "It needs to be designed into the strategy from the start, based on the workforce you're trying to reach and the experience you want them to have."

The complete Workplace Wellness Program Insights Report is available now. Organizations interested in discussing the findings directly can schedule time with the Wellness360 team.

About Wellness360

Wellness360 is a holisitic workplace wellness platform built around the 8 dimensions of wellbeing that helps organizations build and manage employee wellness programs, covering engagement, rewards, platform integrations, reporting, and compliance, all under 1 platform.

Aryaman Rakhit

Wellness360

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Wellness360 Releases New 2026 Workplace Wellness Program Insights Report News Provided By Wellness360 September 22, 2026, 10:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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