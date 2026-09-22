Kanwar Dhillon Shares Special Childhood Ganesh Chaturthi Tradition: 'I Make Sure To First Visit The Same Houses'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Television actor Kanwar Dhillon has opened up about his special connection with Ganesh Chaturthi.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he shared a cherished childhood tradition that he continues to follow every year. Speaking about his celebrations, Kanwar said he makes it a point to visit the same houses and people he has been visiting since childhood before heading out for other Ganpati darshans. He described the ritual as a deeply personal way of staying connected to his roots and memories.

“Every year, I make sure to first visit the same houses and people that I've been visiting since childhood, in the same order, before going for other people's Darshan. It's a very special and personal ritual for me. It's not a compulsion, but a habit I love to hold on to because it makes me feel rooted and connected to who I am and where I come from,” he said.

Talking about Ganesh Chaturthi, the 'Udne Ki Aasha' actor stated,“Ganesh Chaturthi has always been a very special festival for me. It's a time when everyone comes together, celebrates, and Ganpati Bappa brings so much joy and positivity into people's lives. I don't think any other festival can match the liveliness and energy that Ganesh Chaturthi creates, especially in Mumbai.”

“It has been a huge part of my life since I was a child. Even today, I visit the same people and places that I've been visiting since I was a kid. So, it's a very special, joyful and happy occasion for me every year.”

Talking about what he has learnt from Bappa, Kanwar shared,“As the name suggests, Vighnaharta means the remover of obstacles. One lesson I've learnt from Lord Ganesha that helps me deal with challenges in my life is to never stop, no matter what comes my way or what tries to hold me back from reaching my destination. I believe in creating my own path because there is always a way. And when something seems impossible, I try to make it possible. That's exactly what I've learnt from Lord Ganesha.”

As for bringing Bappa home himself, Kanwar mentioned he is waiting for the right moment.“No, I'm not keeping Ganpati at home right now. I think it's something that should happen naturally, and that calling hasn't happened for me yet. But I believe in never saying never-you never know what the future holds. Whenever that happens, I'll welcome it.”

Work-wise, Kanwar Dhillon plays the lead role of Sachin Deshmukh in Star Plus' popular television show“Udne Ki Aasha.”