Bihar EOU Conducts Searches At Four Locations Linked To Corporation GM

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at four premises linked to Kamlesh Kumar, General Manager (Technical) of the Bihar State Building Construction Corporation Limited, in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Separate EOU teams conducted simultaneous searches at four locations linked to Kumar on Tuesday after the agency allegedly found prima facie evidence that he had accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income.

According to the EOU, the alleged disproportionate assets have been estimated at Rs 3.12 crore.

The agency said the amount is approximately 103.30 per cent higher than his known legitimate income.

Based on the findings of the preliminary verification, the EOU registered a case at its police station -- Case No. 24/26, on September 21.

The searches were carried out after the EOU obtained warrants from the Special Vigilance Court in Patna.

Separate teams led by officers of Deputy Superintendent of Police rank were deployed for the operation on the morning of September 22.

Kumar is originally from the Jandaha police station area of Vaishali district.

The searches are being conducted at his ancestral property in Jandaha, two locations in Patna, and his government office.

The four locations include his ancestral property near Sarvodaya Maidan in Jandaha, Vaishali; a flat at Manmohan Apartment on Ramakrishna Path under SK Puri police station in Patna; Megha Building on Road No. 25C in Rajiv Nagar, Patna; and the office chamber of the General Manager (Technical) at the Bihar State Building Construction Corporation Limited.

The EOU said information regarding Kumar's known income and assets was examined during the verification process.

The agency initiated the searches after finding prima facie evidence suggesting that his assets were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Teams at all four locations are examining documents, financial records and other material related to his movable and immovable assets.

The EOU said a detailed assessment of the material recovered during the searches will be carried out, and further information on the investigation will be released after the operation is completed.

The case remains under investigation, and the alleged disproportionate assets have not been established as a final finding at this stage.