'Unconstitutional': Pakistani Women's Rights Body On Arrest Of Imran Khan's Sisters

MENAFN - IANS) Karachi, Sep 22 (IANS) A leading Pakistani women's rights movement, 'Aurat March', on Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of family members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, including his sisters, nieces, nephews and minors, describing the crackdown as a "horrific" attempt by the state to silence dissent.

Aurat March said the intimidation, arrests and "picking up" of Khan's relatives, coupled with efforts to prevent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters from marching on the streets of Islamabad, were "unconstitutional and inhumane".

Ahead of the PTI's protest, Imran Khan's sisters -- Uzma Khan, Noreen Niazi and Aleema Khan -- were detained following a Lahore Deputy Commissioner's order for their 30-day detention, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

Earlier on September 13, the PTI leaders said that the party has planned to hold the protest and long march on September 27 not only to demand the release of Imran Khan but also to restore democracy and ensure supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in Pakistan.

In a post on X, the group said that these arrests that had taken place just days before the PTI protest are in continuation of a long line of "establishment-backed violent measures" against PTI, and all movements, organisations, and political groups protesting in any form across Pakistan.

"While we don't ally with any political party and have also disagreed with some of PTI's policies over the years, however, we believe the state's horrific efforts to crush any form of dissent, and intimidation and picking up of Imran Khan's relatives and preventing PTI supporters from marching on the streets of Islamabad is unconstitutional and inhumane, and should be condemned by all citizens," Aurat March said

"Every Pakistani has the right to peacefully protest and present their demands to the state," it added.

Citing the re-arrest of Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, the life imprisonment of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders Mahrang Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and other members, as well as atrocities committed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Aurat March said these reflected a broader crackdown on those challenging the establishment-backed state narrative.

Stressing that Pakistan was witnessing "dark times for democracy, constitution, and resistance", it said, "We hope that every Pakistani, regardless of their political affiliation, can condemn what the state is doing."