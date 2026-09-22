India And Japan Discuss Strengthening Defence Technology Collaboration

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) India and Japan on Tuesday held discussions on strengthening bilateral defence technology collaboration, joint exercises and regional security cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and a visiting delegation of Japanese Parliamentarians from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) led by Taro Kono in New Delhi.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Director General, International Cooperation, LDP, Japan, Mr Taro Kono in New Delhi on September 22, 2026. They held productive exchange of views on strengthening bilateral defence technology collaboration, joint exercises and regional security cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the Ministry of Defence posted on X while sharing details about the meeting.

On Monday, the delegation of Japanese MPs met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, with discussions held on continuing the positive momentum in bilateral ties across various sectors, including defence, economic security, supply chain resilience, trade and investment, technology, innovation and people-to-people linkages.

"The delegation is visiting India under the India-Japan Distinguished Visitors Programme from 18-22 September 2026. Other MPs who are part of this delegation are Mr. Kenji Nakanishi, Deputy Chairperson of the LDP Policy Research Council; Ms. Karen Makishima, Acting Director of the LDP International Bureau and Deputy Chair of the Committee for the Promotion of a Digital Society; and Mr. Sakon Yamamoto," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned in a statement.

The visiting delegation noted the strides made by the Indian deep-tech entrepreneurship and research and innovation ecosystem. They made a positive mention of the scope and speed of India's economic development including its manufacturing heft and the opportunities it is generating for India and her partner countries. With a goal to further strengthen de-risking and supply chain resilience, they assessed the need for a more intensive economic security partnership between India and Japan.

"Given the rapid global economic and political churn, both sides underlined the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership built on the foundations of political trust, mutual goodwill and a common strategic outlook as an anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. They appreciated the need to move quickly to enhance the scope and depth of India-Japan engagement guided by the directions set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Takaichi during the 16th Annual Summit," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

Prior to travelling to New Delhi, Japanese lawmakers visited the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited in Bengaluru. The Indian Embassy in Japan said on Sunday that this exchange reflects the depth of ongoing cooperation between the two nations and the possibilities for the future.

"This India-Japan Visit Program began in Bengaluru, where the members of parliament visited the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

"India-Japan cooperation in the fields of AI, technology, space, defence, and startups is an important aspect of the special strategic global partnership between the two countries, and this exchange reflects the depth of ongoing cooperation and the possibilities for the future," it added.

According to the Embassy, the India-Japan visit programme aims to inform Japanese MPs about the latest developments in India, allow them to experience the local situation and provide opportunities for direct interaction with relevant stakeholders.