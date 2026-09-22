Rani Mukerji's Mother, Krishna Mukerji, Passes Away At The Age Of 75

Krishna Mukerji, mother of bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday afternoon. A statement shared by the family said,“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.” The family has not disclosed the cause of her death.

About Krishna Mukerji's Family

Krishna Mukerji was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, co-founder of Filmalaya Studios, who died in 2017. The couple had two children, Rani Mukerji and film producer Raja Mukerji.

A Career in Playback Singing

Krishna Mukerji had been associated with the Bengali film industry as a playback singer. Her credited work includes the song 'Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja' in Teesri Aankh, which was released in 1982. (ANI)

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