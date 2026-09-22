Supreme Court Rejects Fresh Plea Seeking Cauvery Water Re-Allocation

SC Rejects Plea from Society

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a fresh plea seeking re-allocation of Cauvery River water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, observing that the two States are already contesting the dispute before the court.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said it would not entertain petitions filed by societies in an inter-state water dispute that was already being adjudicated.“If we start entertaining petitions of societies in a dispute between two States, which are already contesting the matter, then there will be no end to it,” the bench observed.

The plea, among other reliefs, sought re-allocation of 70 TMC of Cauvery water to Karnataka from Tamil Nadu's share.

Ongoing Inter-State Dispute

The development came amid the ongoing dispute over Karnataka's compliance with directions to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court is separately hearing Tamil Nadu's plea seeking immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water.

On August 17, the apex court directed Karnataka to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) release order. Tamil Nadu has maintained that it was not receiving its due share in the rain-deficient year.

On August 3, the State approached the Supreme Court, arguing that both the water allocation recommended by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Karnataka's subsequent releases were inadequate.

Karnataka had told the top court that it had released excess water to Tamil Nadu as of August 31 and was complying with the CWMA's direction to maintain a flow of 9,000 cusecs. (ANI)

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