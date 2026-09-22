Asian Games: 'Heartiest Congratulations To All The Members', Says Prez Murmu After Women's Cricket Team Clinch Gold

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, marking India's first top-of-the-podium finish of the ongoing edition.

India successfully defended their women's T20 cricket title, defeating Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match, adding another major achievement to their recent run of success.

The President congratulated the team for their performance and highlighted their ability to inspire the younger generation, particularly girls.

“My heartiest congratulations to all the members of Team India on winning Women's T20 Asia Cup Championship 2026. They played superbly as a team throughout the tournament, winning all the matches. They have done the country proud. They are a source of great inspiration for our youth, especially our daughters. I am sure, they will script many more inspiring chapters of success and excellence,” President Murmu's official handle posted on X.

The Asian Games gold further highlights a remarkable phase for the Indian women's cricket team, who have been solidifying their position among the top teams in the format. Led by Harmanpreet, the team entered the Asian Games as reigning champions and successfully defended their title, securing India's first gold medal of the 2026 edition.

The victory also comes shortly after India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign, in which the team defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to win a record eighth title.

The Women in Blue starred in both departments, with Smriti Mandhana's 79 leading them to a record 216/3 in the final, while Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil and Sree Charani shared nine wickets to power India to a huge 147-run victory.

This is India's first gold medal at the ongoing Asiad and the seventh overall. The Women in Blue also won gold at the previous edition of the Games and have now defended their title against the same team.

India scored the highest total in the history of the Women's Asian Games and the highest score in a Women's T20 final, delivering a record-breaking performance in the gold-medal clash.