Director/PDMR Shareholding

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF A TRANSACTION OF A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of a PDMR, arising pursuant to the grant of a share award under the 2026 Performance Share Plan (PSP). The 2026 PSP Awards was made to reflect expansion of the Chief Supply Chain Officer's role to include Operations and are intended to reward contributions to Company performance over a sustained period and are subject to the achievement of pre-set performance conditions. The number of Shares granted was determined by taking the average closing share prices on the London Stock Exchange for the period over 14 to 18 September 2026 inclusive, being GBP14.30.

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.