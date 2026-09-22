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Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-09-22 06:31:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF A TRANSACTION OF A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of a PDMR, arising pursuant to the grant of a share award under the 2026 Performance Share Plan (PSP). The 2026 PSP Awards was made to reflect expansion of the Chief Supply Chain Officer's role to include Operations and are intended to reward contributions to Company performance over a sustained period and are subject to the achievement of pre-set performance conditions. The number of Shares granted was determined by taking the average closing share prices on the London Stock Exchange for the period over 14 to 18 September 2026 inclusive, being GBP14.30.

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Sandeep Desai
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
21-SEP-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Outside of trading venue GBP
Nature of Transaction

Aggregated
Price Volume Total
Grant of Share Awards 14.30 5,246 75,012.55
14.299 5,246 75,012.55



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About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 19,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit . TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.


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