Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique Showcases An Extensive Collection Of Luxury Watches And Jewelry Brands In San Diego

Gold Ring With Diamond

Rancho Bernardo jewelry and watch boutique offers an extensive selection of designer jewelry, luxury watches, bridal collections and professional repair service

- Fred Nasseri and Minoo Anvari, Co-Owners of Unicorn JewelrySAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique, a family owned and operated jewelry and watch destination in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, continues to offer customers an extensive selection of luxury watches, fine jewelry, bridal jewelry, designer collections, custom jewelry, and professional jewelry and watch services.Serving the San Diego community since 1981, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique brings together an extensive selection of established watch and jewelry brands, providing customers with options for everyday wear, special occasions, engagements, weddings, anniversaries, collecting, and personal style.The boutique's watch collection includes brands such as TAG Heuer, Ebel, Raymond Weil, Baume et Mercier, Movado, ESQ by Movado, Montblanc, Technomarine, Swiss Army, Citizen, Gucci, Seiko, Concord, Curtis & Co., ALOR, Alpina, Frederique Constant, ORIS, Rolex, and Rado. The collection includes men's and women's watches as well as pre-owned timepieces.The jewelry collection features brands including A.JAFFE, ALOR, Benchmark, Bijan Fere, Gabriel & Co., Gelin Abaci, Michael M., Roberto Coin, Tacori, Verragio, Vianna Brasil, Alfieri & St. John, Chad Allison, Charriol, Sandra Biachi, Damiani, Natalie K., and Unicorn.Luxury Watches for Different Styles and OccasionsUnicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique offers a diverse selection of timepieces from established Swiss watchmakers, luxury watch brands, and other recognized names in the watch industry.TAG Heuer has been available at Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique for many years and remains part of the boutique's luxury watch selection. Customers can explore TAG Heuer alongside other established names, including Rolex, Oris, Alpina, Frederique Constant, Baume et Mercier, Ebel, Raymond Weil, Movado, Montblanc, Seiko, Citizen, Gucci, Rado, Swiss Army, Concord, Technomarine, ALOR, ESQ by Movado, and Curtis & Co.The boutique also provides professional watch repair services through its experienced watchmakers, offering customers assistance with maintaining and servicing their timepieces.Fine Jewelry and Bridal CollectionsUnicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique offers a broad selection of fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries, celebrations, and everyday occasions.Customers can explore engagement rings, wedding bands, wedding sets, anniversary rings, diamond jewelry, earrings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets, bangles, and other fine jewelry pieces from recognized designers and collections.Featured jewelry brands include Tacori, A.JAFFE, Verragio, Michael M., Gabriel & Co., Roberto Coin, ALOR, Benchmark, Bijan Fere, Gelin Abaci, Vianna Brasil, Alfieri & St. John, Chad Allison, Charriol, Sandra Biachi, Damiani, Natalie K., and Unicorn.Custom Jewelry and Professional ServicesIn addition to its selection of luxury watches and fine jewelry, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique provides custom jewelry design and professional repair services. Customers can work with the boutique's in-house master jewelers and watchmakers to create personalized jewelry pieces or receive professional assistance with jewelry and watch repairs. The boutique's services are designed to support customers throughout the life of their jewelry and timepieces, from selecting a new piece to maintaining, repairing, or creating something uniquely personal.Serving San Diego Since 1981Located at 16781 Bernardo Center Drive in San Diego, California, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique has served generations of customers since 1981.The boutique combines luxury watches, fine jewelry, bridal collections, diamonds, custom jewelry, and professional repair services in a personalized retail environment.About Unicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueUnicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique is a family owned and operated jewelry and watch store located in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, California. Serving the community since 1981, the boutique offers luxury watches, fine jewelry, bridal jewelry, engagement rings, wedding bands, diamonds, designer jewelry, custom jewelry creations, and professional jewelry and watch repair services.Its luxury watch selection includes TAG Heuer, Ebel, Raymond Weil, Baume et Mercier, Movado, ESQ by Movado, Montblanc, Technomarine, Swiss Army, Citizen, Gucci, Seiko, Concord, Curtis & Co., ALOR, Alpina, Frederique Constant, ORIS, Rolex, and Rado.Its jewelry collections include A.JAFFE, ALOR, Benchmark, Bijan Fere, Gabriel & Co., Gelin Abaci, Michael M., Roberto Coin, Tacori, Verragio, Vianna Brasil, Alfieri & St. John, Chad Allison, Charriol, Sandra Biachi, Damiani, Natalie K., and Unicorn.Media Contact:

Nasseri and Minoo Anvari

Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique

+1 858-487-6454

email us here

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Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique Showcases an Extensive Collection of Luxury Watches and Jewelry Brands in San Diego News Provided By MyCommunity September 22, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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