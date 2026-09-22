'In Politics, 1+1 Is Not 2 But 11': Udit Raj On SP-Congress Alliance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj said on Tuesday that "sometimes in politics 1+1 is not 2 but 11." He said this while reacting to Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan's comment that the Congress cannot win elections without an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to IANS on Iqra Hasan's remarks, Udit Raj said,“In 2024, when we reached an agreement, 36 MPs were selected from the Samajwadi Party and 6 from the Congress. Before that, in 2019, only 6 MPs were selected from the Samajwadi Party. So, in politics, one plus one does not always make two; one plus one can make eleven. Therefore, I think she should correct her understanding.”

He added that personal comments are made from both sides and that an individual can have a personal opinion.“Whatever the high command says, that will be the final decision. If they say that Congress and SP will fight elections together, then that will be it,” he said.

Slamming Shrawon Kumar's statements on the Jamui molestation case, Udit Raj said that BJP leaders who think that these are small incidents haven't faced such pain.

“If someone from Shrawon Kumar's family had faced something like this, then he would have felt the pain,” he said.

He went on to allege that“the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are themselves guilty of such heinous crimes, and that is why it is a small matter for them. We can't expect decency from them. They lack empathy; they lack character. They don't understand the concept of daughters and sisters.”

Reacting to the multiple incidents of sexual assault that have happened in the last 15 days in Delhi-NCR, Udit Raj said,“In the rape of a minor on a DTC bus, the very intelligent Home Minister of our country, who is a 'Chanakya', known for scheming and other manipulations, is considered very efficient. But I think all that efficiency went elsewhere because ensuring law and order in Delhi is directly under Home Affairs, and the Home Minister has failed to do it."

“Do you have any organisational capacity or not?” he asked.

When asked about the latest Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand, Udit Raj said,“New Zealand's population is as big as one Lok Sabha constituency. It's a new nation. How much development could be seen? It is worrisome if we are scared of their growth, thinking that their product will be superior to ours.”

Earlier, while commenting on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni banning the hijab and burqa in educational institutions in Italy, Raj said,“My personal opinion is that religion should not be imposed upon children who are below 18 years of age. They should get educated, observe, form an opinion, and then choose what they want to follow.”

Raj added that children should have the right to choose their religion after 18 years of age.

Stating that Meloni's decision is wise, he said, "There should be equality. Religion cannot, and should not, be depicted through symbols, through threads, clothes, colour or caps. It is not about showing off symbols. Religion is in one's heart. The real definition of religion is through feelings, but in present times it is limited to symbols."

He justified Meloni's actions and said that an elected government can take any decision it sees fit.