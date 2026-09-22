Data Center Consulting Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Data Center Consulting Market Size & Growth Analysis The global data center consulting market size was valued at USD 7.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 8.11 billion in 2026 to USD 11.89 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the data center consulting market with a market share of 38.6% in 2025. A data center is a centralized physical infrastructure facility that hosts servers, storage systems, and networking equipment used to process, store, and distribute large-scale digital data. It supports continuous computing operations for enterprises and cloud-based services by ensuring high availability, security, redundancy, and controlled environmental conditions. Data center consulting refers to specialized advisory services that guide organizations in planning, designing, upgrading, and optimizing data center infrastructure based on workload demands, energy efficiency goals, and digital transformation requirements. It helps enterprises improve scalability, reduce operational costs, and transition toward hybrid and cloud-integrated environments. The data center consulting market demand is driven by rising investments in hyperscale and AI-ready data centers, increasing enterprise cloud migration initiatives, growing emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable facility design, and expanding requirements for regulatory compliance and cybersecurity planning. The increasing uptake of digital services, edge computing deployments, and high-density computing infrastructure continues to support data center consulting market growth. Data Center Consulting Market Key Takeaways The North America data center consulting market accounted for a share of 38.6% in 2025. The Asia Pacific data center consulting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. By service type, the infrastructure design and planning segment accounted for a share of 34.8% in 2025. By data center type, the hyperscale data centers segment accounted for a share of 42.5% in 2025. By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for a share of 61.3% in 2025. By end user, the IT& telecom segment accounted for a share of 36.7% in 2025. The US data center consulting market size was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.29 billion in 2026. The Japan data center consulting market size was valued at USD 0.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.52 billion in 2026. Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Data Center Consulting Market Trends AI-ready Infrastructure Advisory Expansion AI-ready infrastructure planning is emerging as a key data center consulting market trend by enabling organizations to support high-density ai workloads. compared to conventional data center environments, AI facilities require advanced cooling, higher power capacity, and optimized infrastructure design. This shift is increasing demand for consulting services related to capacity planning and deployment strategies. For example, Equinix is expanding AI-ready colocation facilities, creating new consulting opportunities. Sustainability-led Data Center Optimization Sustainability-focused data center modernization is emerging as a key data center consulting market trend by enabling operators to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Compared to traditional facilities, modern data centers increasingly adopt renewable energy integration and advanced cooling systems. This transition is driving demand for sustainability and compliance consulting services. For instance, Digital Realty continues to expand renewable energy initiatives across its global data center portfolio. Data Center Consulting Market Investment and Funding Analysis The data center consulting market forecasts a steady investment inflow driven by AI-ready infrastructure development, hyperscale facility expansion, and sustainable data center initiatives. Funding activity is particularly increasing in power infrastructure, advanced cooling technologies, and digital infrastructure planning as governments and enterprises expand digital transformation initiatives. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Data Center Consulting Market, 2025–2026

Company Funding/Investment (USD) Details Nscale USD 2.7 Billion In May 2026, the company secured funding to expand its AI-driven data center infrastructure and scale hyperscale capacity. PolarDC Group USD 1.39 Billion In March 2026, the company raised capital to develop and accelerate hyperscale data center projects across key growth regions. Prometheus Hyperscale USD 261 Million In February 2026, the company obtained financing to build and scale AI-focused data center facilities supporting high-performance workloads. EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC USD 2.3 Billion In January 2026, the company announced investment to expand regional data center capacity and strengthen digital infrastructure footprint. DataBank USD 250 Million In October 2025, the company secured growth funding to support development of new data center facilities and expansion projects.

Data Center Consulting Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Hyperscale Data Center Expansion and Growing Requirement for Uptime Assurance & Service Continuity Drives Market

The rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers is increasing demand for specialized consulting services related to site selection, infrastructure design, and capacity planning. According to the International Energy Agency, global data center electricity consumption is expected to rise significantly due to AI and cloud workloads, driving new facility development. As a result, operators increasingly rely on consultants to optimize project execution and operational efficiency. For example, Microsoft continues to expand hyperscale data center infrastructure globally, supporting data center consulting market demand.

Enterprises now depend on continuous digital operations, where even small downtime can lead to revenue loss and customer dissatisfaction. This increases the need for strong, resilient data center setups with proper backup and redundancy planning. Since many internal teams lack advanced expertise in continuity and recovery planning, they often seek external consulting support. For instance, e-commerce companies commonly work with consultants to build reliable multi-site backup and failover systems. This is driving higher demand for data center consulting services focused on maintaining uptime and ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

Market Restraints

Power Infrastructure Constraints and Complex Regulatory Compliance Requirements Restrain Market Expansion

Limited availability of reliable power infrastructure is restraining the expansion of data center projects and associated consulting services. Delays in grid connections and rising electricity demand can postpone facility development timelines, reducing consulting engagement opportunities. This challenge is particularly evident in major data center hubs facing power capacity shortages.

Evolving regulations related to data sovereignty, environmental standards, and cybersecurity increase project complexity for data center operators. Compliance assessments often extend planning timelines and raise implementation costs, which can delay investment decisions. As a result, organizations may defer new projects, limiting short-term demand for consulting services.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Edge Data Center Advisory Services and Growing Adoption of Liquid Cooling Solutions Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

A key data center consulting market growth opportunity stems from the expansion of edge computing infrastructure. As enterprises deploy data processing closer to end users, demand is increasing for consulting services related to site assessment, network integration, and infrastructure planning. The global growth of IoT and low-latency applications is expected to accelerate edge facility deployments. This opportunity is for data center consulting firms, infrastructure advisory companies, and engineering service providers.

It also benefits telecom operators and cloud service ecosystem players involved in edge deployment and network planning.

The increasing adoption of liquid cooling technologies is creating opportunities for specialized consulting services in thermal management and facility modernization. AI workloads can consume significantly more power than traditional computing environments, driving demand for advanced cooling strategies. This trend is expected to create new revenue streams for consultants supporting next-generation data center upgrades. Liquid cooling adoption is rising as AI data centers reach 40–60 kW per rack power densities, driving need for advanced thermal management consulting.

Market Challenges

Skilled Data Center Talent Shortage and Long Project Approval Cycles Challenges Market Growth

The shortage of experienced professionals in power engineering, cooling systems, and data center architecture is challenging project execution across the industry. Many organizations face difficulties in securing specialized expertise for complex infrastructure projects, resulting in longer deployment timelines. For example, hyperscale operators increasingly compete for a limited pool of skilled data center engineers.

Large-scale data center projects often require multiple approvals related to land use, environmental compliance, and utility connections, which can delay implementation. According to industry reports, permitting and grid-connection processes can extend project timelines by several months in key markets. Such delays affect consulting project schedules and slow overall market expansion.

Data Center Consulting Market Segment Analysis By Service Type

By service type, the infrastructure design & planning segment accounted for a share of 34% in 2025 due to its critical role in site selection, facility architecture, power planning, and scalability assessment. Organizations increasingly seek consulting support during new data center development projects. The growth of hyperscale and AI-ready facilities continues to strengthen demand for these services.

The sustainability and energy consulting segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period due to increasing focus on carbon reduction and energy-efficient operations. Rising regulatory requirements and sustainability goals are accelerating adoption of these consulting services.

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By Data Center Type

By data center type, the hyperscale data centers segment led the segment with a share of 42.5% in 2025 due to substantial investments in cloud computing and AI infrastructure. Large-scale facilities require extensive consulting support across planning, design, and operational optimization. Growing digital transformation initiatives continue to support segment dominance.

The edge data centers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for low-latency data processing and localized computing infrastructure. Expanding IoT and 5G deployments are further driving consulting requirements for edge facility development.

By Enterprise Size

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for a dominant share of 61.3% in 2025 due to significant investments in cloud migration, AI infrastructure, and data center modernization projects. These organizations typically require comprehensive consulting services for complex, large-scale deployments. Growing digital transformation initiatives continue to support segment growth.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of colocation and cloud-based infrastructure. SMEs are increasingly engaging consultants to optimize costs, improve scalability, and enhance operational efficiency.

By End User

By end user, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the a share of 36.7% in 2025 due to extensive investments in cloud services, network infrastructure, and hyperscale data centers. The sector's continuous expansion of digital services drives demand for consulting expertise. Increasing AI workload deployment further supports segment dominance.

The healthcare segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period due to rising adoption of electronic health records, telemedicine platforms, and healthcare analytics solutions. Growing data security and compliance requirements are increasing the need for specialized data center consulting services.

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Regional Outlook North America Data Center Consulting Market

North America: Market Dominance Led by Hyperscale Data Center Investments and Growing Cloud Adoption across Industries

The North America data center consulting market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.6% in 2025 due to strong investments in hyperscale facilities, AI infrastructure, and cloud computing. The region benefits from the presence of major cloud providers and colocation operators. Growing demand for high-performance computing and sustainability-focused data center development continues to support consulting service adoption.

US Data Center Consulting Market

The data center consulting market in the US was estimated at USD 2.18 billion in 2025, led by large-scale investments in AI-ready and hyperscale data centers. Enterprises are increasingly seeking advisory services for infrastructure modernization and energy optimization. For example, Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues expanding data center infrastructure across the country. The US continues to see rapid AI-driven data center expansion in 2026, with AI workloads accounting for nearly 45–50% of total data center compute demand, significantly increasing consulting needs for energy optimization and infrastructure design.

Canada Data Center Consulting Market

The data center consulting market in Canada was estimated at USD 0.47 billion in 2025, driven by growing cloud adoption and sustainable data center initiatives. Increasing investments in renewable-powered facilities are supporting demand for consulting services. The country's favorable climate also enhances data center efficiency. Over 70% of enterprises in Canada are actively shifting to cloud and hybrid infrastructure models (2026 trend indicator). Canada is expected to add around 1.5–2.0 GW of new data center capacity pipeline by 2026, with a strong focus on green energy integration.

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Asia Pacific Data Center Consulting Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Digital Infrastructure Expansion and Government-led Infrastructure Initiatives

The asia-pacific data center consulting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth. Rapid cloud adoption, expanding AI workloads, and increasing investments in digital infrastructure are driving market expansion. Governments and enterprises across the region continue to invest heavily in next-generation data center capacity.

China Data Center Consulting Market

The data center consulting market in China was estimated at USD 1.12 billion in 2025, led by large-scale investments in cloud computing and AI infrastructure. Government-backed digital economy initiatives continue to accelerate data center development. Domestic operators are expanding hyperscale capacity to meet rising demand. China accounts for over 60% of Asia-Pacific's hyperscale data center capacity, driven by rapid expansion in cloud computing and AI infrastructure. AI and big data workloads in the country are growing at over 25% annually, which is significantly increasing demand for advanced consulting services in infrastructure design and energy optimization. Government-led“new infrastructure” initiatives have also supported the addition of more than 5 GW of new data center capacity in recent years, further strengthening the need for large-scale deployment planning and advisory services.

India Data Center Consulting Market

The data center consulting market in India was estimated at USD 0.54 billion in 2025, driven by increasing data localization requirements and rapid cloud adoption. Investments in hyperscale campuses and edge facilities are creating strong demand for consulting services. For example, Yotta Data Services continues to expand large-scale data center infrastructure across the country. India is expected to add over 1.5–2.0 GW of new data center capacity by 2026, driven by hyperscale and edge expansion across major hubs like Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Cloud adoption and data localization policies are pushing data traffic growth at over 20% annually, significantly increasing demand for consulting in compliance, design, and infrastructure planning.

Japan Data Center Consulting Market

The data center consulting market in Japan was estimated at USD 0.49 billion in 2025, supported by growing enterprise digitalization and demand for resilient data center infrastructure. Increasing adoption of AI and cloud technologies is encouraging facility modernization projects. These trends continue to strengthen the need for specialized consulting expertise in Japan.

Accenture plc(Ireland) PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)(UK) KPMG International(Netherlands) Capgemini SE(France) AECOM(US) Arup Group Limited(UK) Jacobs Solutions Inc.(US) WSP Global Inc.(Canada) Ramboll Group A/S(Denmark) CBRE Group, Inc.(US) NTT DATA Group Corporation (Japan) Mace Group Limited (UK) Turner & Townsend Limited (UK) Uptime Institute LLC (US)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Data Center Consulting MarketRecent Industry Developments

May 2026: Jacobs Solutions Inc. introduced enhanced AI data center design services to support high-density computing and liquid cooling deployments.

March 2026: AECOM expanded its digital infrastructure consulting capabilities to support hyperscale and cloud data center projects globally.

February 2026: CBRE Group, Inc. launched new advisory solutions focused on data center site selection, power assessment, and sustainability planning.

December 2025: WSP Global Inc. strengthened its mission-critical facilities practice with advanced engineering solutions for AI-ready data center developments.

September 2025: Arup Group Limited expanded its sustainable data center consulting offerings, emphasizing energy efficiency and low-carbon facility design.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 7.73 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 8.11 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 11.89 Billion CAGR 4.9% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Accenture plc(Ireland), PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)(UK), KPMG International(Netherlands), Capgemini SE(France), AECOM(US) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Service Type, By Data Center Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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