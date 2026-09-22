Managed Data Center Services Market Size, Share, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Managed Data Center Services Market Size & Growth Analysis The global managed data services market size was valued at USD 54.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 62.13 billion in 2026 to USD 184.30 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.56% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the managed data services market with a market share of 39.8% in 2025. Managed data center services include managed hosting, colocation, disaster recovery, storage and backup, network management, and cybersecurity across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. They are widely adopted across industries to improve operational efficiency, ensure business continuity, strengthen regulatory compliance, and support scalable digital infrastructure. The managed data center services market demand is driven by the rapid adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, growing enterprise investments in AI-ready and high-performance computing infrastructure, increasing cybersecurity and regulatory compliance requirements, and the rising need to reduce IT operational complexity through outsourced infrastructure management. Managed Data Center Services Market Key Takeaways The North America managed data center services market accounted for a share of 39.8% in 2025. The Asia Pacific managed data center services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.82% during the forecast period. By service type, the managed security services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.91% during the forecast period. By deployment, the hybrid cloud segment accounted for a share of 48.3% in 2025. By end user, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% during the forecast period. The US managed data center services market size was valued at USD 16.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.78 billion in 2026. The Japan managed data center services market size was valued at USD 4.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.36 billion in 2026. Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Managed Data Center Services Market Trends Expansion of AI-ready Data Center Infrastructure A key managed data center services market trend is the expansion of AI-ready data center infrastructure designed to support high-density computing and generative AI workloads. Conventional enterprise data centers were primarily built for general-purpose computing, whereas AI-ready facilities are engineered with liquid cooling systems, GPU-optimized servers, high-power-density racks, and low-latency interconnects to accommodate AI training and inference applications. These advanced capabilities enable managed service providers to deliver greater scalability, energy efficiency, and workload performance for enterprise customers. Growing Adoption of Sustainable Data Center Operations A key managed data center services market trend is the growing adoption of sustainable data center operations to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Conventional data centers primarily relied on grid electricity and traditional air-cooling systems, whereas modern managed facilities increasingly integrate renewable energy sourcing, advanced cooling technologies, and intelligent energy management solutions to lower operating costs and carbon emissions. This transition helps enterprises meet sustainability targets while ensuring reliable infrastructure for expanding digital workloads. Managed Data Center Services Market Investment and Funding Analysis The managed data center services market forecasts a steady investment inflow driven by the growing demand for AI-ready infrastructure, hybrid cloud deployments, edge computing, and high-performance data center capacity. Funding activity is particularly increasing in hyperscale campuses, AI infrastructure, and energy-efficient data center developments as governments and enterprises expand digital transformation and sovereign cloud initiatives. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Managed Data Center Services Market, 2026

Company Funding/Investment (USD) Details Amazon Web Services (AWS) USD 13 Billion In June 2026, AWS announced plans to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in India through 2030, strengthening managed data center capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad to support growing digital transformation initiatives. Equinix USD 190 Million In May 2026, Equinix announced the development of its fourth International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Kuala Lumpur to expand AI-ready colocation capacity and support increasing enterprise demand across Southeast Asia. Microsoft USD 3.3 Billion In 2026, Microsoft continued expanding its hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure in Wisconsin to enhance managed services, high-performance computing capabilities, and enterprise cloud operations.

Managed Data Center Services Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Growing Hybrid Cloud Adoption across Enterprises and Rising Enterprise Data Generation and Digital Transformation Drives Market

The increasing adoption of hybrid cloud strategies is driving demand for managed data center services as enterprises seek seamless integration between on-premises infrastructure and public cloud environments while maintaining security, scalability, and business continuity. Managing hybrid IT environments requires continuous monitoring, workload optimization, security management, and regulatory compliance, prompting organizations to outsource infrastructure operations to specialized service providers.

The rapid growth in enterprise data generation and digital transformation initiatives is accelerating demand for managed data center services as organizations require scalable, secure, and highly available infrastructure to support business-critical applications. According to International Data Corporation, the global datasphere is projected to exceed 394 zettabytes by 2028, driven by cloud computing, IoT devices, AI applications, and connected digital services. As data volumes continue to expand, enterprises are increasingly relying on managed service providers for storage management, disaster recovery, infrastructure monitoring, and operational continuity.

Market Restraints

High Infrastructure Modernization Costs and Data Sovereignty & Compliance Complexities Restrain Market Expansion

The high capital expenditure required to modernize legacy data center infrastructure remains a significant restraint for the managed data center services market. Upgrading facilities with AI-ready servers, liquid cooling systems, advanced networking equipment, and energy-efficient power infrastructure requires substantial investment, which can be challenging for small and medium-sized enterprises. These financial constraints often delay infrastructure modernization and limit the adoption of managed data center services, particularly in cost-sensitive markets.

Increasing data sovereignty regulations and industry-specific compliance requirements are restraining the expansion of managed data center services across multinational organizations. Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), and national data localization laws require organizations to store and process sensitive information within specific jurisdictions. As enterprises operate across multiple countries, complying with diverse regulatory frameworks increases operational complexity and limits the flexibility of managed service providers in delivering standardized cross-border infrastructure services.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Edge Data Center Infrastructure and Growing Sovereign Cloud Initiatives Create New Revenue Opportunities

A key managed data center services market growth opportunity stems from the rapid expansion of edge data center infrastructure to support latency-sensitive applications, including 5G networks, industrial automation, connected vehicles, and smart city deployments. Edge computing enables data processing closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance compared to centralized data center architectures. According to the International Telecommunication Union, the continued global deployment of 5G and digital infrastructure is accelerating the adoption of distributed computing architectures to support next-generation digital services. In response, EdgeConneX continues to expand its global edge data center portfolio to support cloud providers, enterprises, and AI applications requiring low-latency infrastructure.

The increasing adoption of sovereign cloud initiatives is creating opportunities for managed data center service providers to deliver secure, compliant, and locally hosted infrastructure for governments and regulated industries. Rising investments in national digital infrastructure and data localization policies are encouraging enterprises to deploy workloads within domestic jurisdictions while maintaining operational resilience and regulatory compliance. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, governments are increasingly strengthening trusted data governance and cross-border data frameworks to support secure digital economies while protecting sensitive information.

Market Challenges

Power Availability Issues and Shortage of Skilled Data Center Professionals Challenges Market Growth

The growing demand for AI workloads and hyperscale data centers is increasing pressure on power infrastructure, creating a significant challenge for managed data center service providers. Many regions are experiencing delays in grid connectivity and electricity capacity upgrades, slowing the deployment of new data center facilities despite strong customer demand. As a result, providers are facing longer project timelines and higher infrastructure planning costs. For example, Microsoft has acknowledged that power availability has become a critical factor in selecting and expanding AI-enabled data center locations.

The shortage of skilled professionals capable of managing increasingly complex hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled data center environments remains a major challenge for the managed data center services market. Operating modern facilities requires expertise in cloud orchestration, network engineering, infrastructure automation, and compliance management, making talent acquisition increasingly competitive. For example, Schneider Electric has expanded workforce development and technical training initiatives through its Data Center University program to help address the industry's growing demand for qualified professionals.

Managed Data Center Services Market Segmentation Analysis By Service Type

By service type, the managed hosting services segment accounted for the largest managed data center services market share of 34.6% in 2025 due to the increasing demand for outsourced infrastructure management, high system availability, and cost-effective IT operations. Organizations across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail rely on managed hosting providers to manage servers, storage, backup, and disaster recovery while reducing capital expenditure. The continued adoption of hybrid cloud environments and mission-critical business applications further strengthens the segment's market leadership.

The managed security services segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.91% during the forecast period due to the increasing frequency of cyberattacks, ransomware incidents, and evolving regulatory compliance requirements. Enterprises are investing in managed security operations, threat detection, vulnerability management, and continuous monitoring to protect critical workloads and sensitive data. Growing adoption of zero-trust security frameworks and AI-driven cybersecurity solutions is further accelerating segment growth.

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By Deployment

By deployment, the hybrid cloud segment accounted for a share of 48.3% in 2025 due to its ability to combine the scalability of public cloud platforms with the security and control of on-premises infrastructure. Enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid cloud architectures to optimize workload placement, improve business continuity, and comply with data residency requirements. Managed service providers support this transition by delivering integrated infrastructure management across multi-cloud and on-premises environments.

The cloud segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.34% during the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of cloud-native applications, AI workloads, and digital transformation initiatives. Organizations are increasingly migrating business-critical applications to cloud environments to improve operational flexibility and reduce infrastructure management costs. Managed cloud services help enterprises optimize performance, security, and resource utilization throughout the migration lifecycle.

By End User

By end user, the IT & telecommunications segment accounted for a share of 31.5% in 2025 due to continuous investments in cloud computing, 5G deployment, AI infrastructure, and large-scale digital services. Telecom operators and technology companies require highly available, secure, and scalable data center infrastructure to support expanding customer workloads. The growing demand for low-latency connectivity and edge computing further reinforces the segment's market dominance.

The healthcare segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of electronic health records, telemedicine, AI-assisted diagnostics, and connected medical devices. Healthcare providers require secure and compliant managed data center services to safeguard sensitive patient information while ensuring uninterrupted access to digital healthcare platforms. Rising healthcare digitalization initiatives continue to support rapid segment expansion.

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Managed Data Center Services Market Regional Outlook North America Managed Data Center Services Market Analysis

North America: Market Dominance Led by Investments in Hyperscale Cloud Infrastructure and Digital Modernization Programs

The North America managed data center services market accounted for the largest regional share of 39.8% in 2025 due to the presence of leading hyperscale cloud providers, advanced digital infrastructure, and widespread enterprise adoption of hybrid cloud and managed IT services. The region benefits from significant investments in AI-ready data centers, edge computing, and cybersecurity solutions, supported by a mature cloud ecosystem. Growing demand for high-performance computing, regulatory compliance, and business continuity services continues to strengthen the adoption of managed data center services across various industries.

US Managed Data Center Services Market Analysis

The US managed data center services market was valued at USD 16.42 billion in 2025, led by accelerating investments in hyperscale cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and enterprise digital transformation initiatives. The country hosts the world's largest concentration of hyperscale data centers and cloud service providers, driving continuous demand for managed hosting, colocation, and infrastructure management services. For example, Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to expand its U.S. cloud infrastructure to support growing enterprise demand for AI, analytics, and mission-critical cloud applications.

Canada Managed Data Center Services Market Analysis

The managed data center services market in Canada was valued at USD 2.84 billion in 2025, supported by increasing cloud adoption, government digital modernization programs, and rising investments in sustainable data center infrastructure. Organizations are increasingly outsourcing IT infrastructure management to improve operational efficiency while meeting data privacy and compliance requirements. For example, eStruxture Data Centers continues expanding its Canadian facilities to provide managed colocation and cloud connectivity services for enterprise customers.

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Asia Pacific Managed Data Center Services Market Analysis

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Digital Transformation and Cloud Expansion

The Asia-Pacific managed data center services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.82% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth. Rapid digitalization, expanding cloud adoption, government-led digital economy initiatives, and increasing investments in AI and edge computing infrastructure continue to accelerate market expansion. Growing demand from financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications sectors is further driving the deployment of managed data center services across the region.

China Managed Data Center Services Market Analysis

The managed data center services market in China was valued at USD 8.73 billion in 2025, driven by large-scale investments in cloud computing, AI infrastructure, and industrial digitalization. Government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure and intelligent computing continue to support new data center deployments across the country.

India Managed Data Center Services Market Analysis

The India managed data center services market was valued at USD 3.24 billion in 2025, supported by increasing enterprise cloud adoption, data localization requirements, and rapid growth in digital services. Rising investments from hyperscale cloud providers and favorable government initiatives under Digital India are accelerating demand for managed infrastructure services.

Japan Managed Data Center Services Market Analysis

The Japan managed data center services market was valued at USD 4.68 billion in 2025, fueled by increasing adoption of hybrid cloud architectures, enterprise modernization, and growing demand for secure managed infrastructure. Organizations are investing in resilient and energy-efficient data center operations to support business continuity and regulatory compliance. For example, NTT DATA continues to strengthen its managed data center portfolio through AI-enabled infrastructure management and advanced cloud integration services.

Competitive Landscape

The managed data center services market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with a mix of global hyperscale infrastructure providers, managed service providers, colocation operators, and IT service companies. Established companies primarily differentiate themselves through operational reliability, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity expertise, and strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers. Meanwhile, emerging providers focus on edge data center expansion, industry-specific managed services, and sustainable infrastructure solutions to strengthen their market presence. The managed data center services market ecosystem is further shaped by increasing investments in hyperscale facilities, AI-enabled infrastructure management, renewable energy-powered data centers, and evolving data sovereignty regulations.

IBM Corporation (US) Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (US) Equinix, Inc. (US) Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US) CyrusOne LLC (US) Iron Mountain Incorporated (US) Rackspace Technology, Inc. (US) NTT DATA Group Corporation (Japan) Fujitsu Limited (Japan) NEC Corporation (Japan) Schneider Electric SE (France) Atos SE (France) OVHcloud (France) Siemens AG (Germany) ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Singapore) NEXTDC Limited (Australia)

June 2026: IBM expanded its managed data services portfolio with enhanced cloud data management and AI-powered data solutions. The company focused on helping enterprises improve data governance, integration, analytics capabilities, and operational efficiency through managed services. March 2026: Accenture expanded its managed data services capabilities through new cloud partnerships and data transformation solutions. The initiatives support organizations in modernizing data infrastructure, improving analytics, and enabling AI-driven business operations. October 2025: Capgemini expanded its managed data services offerings with advanced cloud, analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions. The developments focus on improving enterprise data accessibility, security, and scalability.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 54.23 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 62.13 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 184.30 Billion CAGR 14.56% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players IBM Corporation (US), Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (US), Equinix, Inc. (US), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US), CyrusOne LLC (US) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Service Type, By Deployment, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Managed Data Center Services MarketKey Industry DevelopmentsReport Scope

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