United States Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Industry Report, 2034

The United States healthcare staffing market size was valued at USD 18.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 20.30 billion in 2026 to reach USD 37.58 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

This growth is propelled by a growing demand for healthcare professionals, driven by an aging population, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and the rising emphasis on quality care. Moreover, the adoption of locum tenens staffing solutions and technological advancements in recruitment platforms have further bolstered the market.

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One of the primary drivers of the U.S. market is the aging population, which has significantly increased the demand for healthcare services. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 20% of the population is projected to be aged 65 or older by 2030. This demographic shift has resulted in higher incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis, necessitating a larger healthcare workforce.

In addition, to address the growing need, healthcare facilities increasingly rely on staffing agencies to fill critical roles. For instance, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) estimates a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034. Locum tenens staffing is pivotal in bridging this gap, with its segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. This trend reflects a growing reliance on temporary staffing to meet fluctuating patient loads and maintain continuity of care.

Despite robust growth, the U.S. market faces significant challenges due to staffing shortages and retention issues. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the healthcare sector will need over 2.6 million additional professionals by 2030 to meet growing demand. However, a limited talent pool and high turnover rates exacerbate the problem, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Retention challenges are further complicated by burnout, especially among nurses and physicians. A 2024 report by the National Academy of Medicine highlights that nearly 60% of healthcare workers report symptoms of burnout, impacting job satisfaction and patient outcomes. Smaller facilities often struggle to compete with larger organizations regarding salaries and benefits, further widening the staffing gap. These issues present barriers to market growth and necessitate innovative solutions for workforce sustainability.

The integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, offers significant opportunities for the U.S. market. Digital platforms are revolutionizing recruitment, enabling faster candidate matching, predictive analytics, and enhanced workforce management. For example, AI-driven tools can analyze extensive datasets to identify suitable candidates, predict staffing needs, and streamline onboarding processes.

Furthermore, companies like AMN Healthcare are leading this digital transformation by incorporating AI into their staffing solutions. In 2024, AMN Healthcare launched a cloud-based platform that reduced hiring times by 35% while improving placement accuracy. Similarly, the adoption of telehealth services has expanded the scope of staffing beyond geographic limitations, allowing healthcare facilities to access a wider pool of professionals. As digital solutions become more sophisticated, they are expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve job satisfaction, driving long-term market growth.

Locum Tenens Staffing dominates the service segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing reliance on temporary staffing to address physician shortages and ensure uninterrupted care delivery. The flexibility of locum tenens arrangements benefits healthcare facilities and providers, making it a preferred choice for filling short-term vacancies.

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Hospitals lead the segment end-user and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. With hospitals facing rising patient volumes and complex care requirements, the demand for skilled healthcare professionals is surging. Major hospitals like the Mayo Clinic are increasingly partnering with staffing agencies to maintain optimal staffing levels and improve patient outcomes.

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The market is characterized by the presence of established healthcare hubs and growing demand across urban and rural areas. Key cities driving growth include New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Boston.

New York City, the largest healthcare market in the U.S., is a key contributor to the industry. With over 70 major hospitals, including Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian, the city's demand for healthcare staffing remains high. The implementation of AI-driven recruitment tools has significantly improved hiring efficiency in the region.

Los Angeles' diverse population and advanced medical facilities, such as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, make it a prominent market. The city witnessed increased demand for locum tenens physicians, driven by rising patient volumes and physician shortages.

Chicago is a significant healthcare hub in the Midwest, with institutions like Northwestern Memorial Hospital driving innovation. The city's focus on telehealth services has expanded the scope of staffing solutions, enabling facilities to connect with remote professionals.

Houston's Texas Medical Center, the largest medical complex in the world, underscores the city's significance in the market. With over 10 million patient visits annually, Houston's demand for skilled staff has surged, particularly in specialized fields such as oncology and cardiology.

Boston's market benefits from close collaborations between hospitals and universities renowned for its academic medical centers. Facilities like Massachusetts General Hospital are leveraging AI-driven staffing platforms to optimize workforce management and improve patient care.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. AdeccoGroup Envision Healthcare Aya Healthcare, Inc. Allegis Group CHG Management, Inc. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Jackson Healthcare MedPro Healthcare Staffing HealthTrust Workforce Solutions Maxim Healthcare Services Express Employment Professionals Favorite Healthcare Staffing Medical Solutions Supplemental Health Care ASGN Inc.

June 2026: AMN Healthcare expanded its U.S. healthcare staffing solutions by enhancing AI-powered workforce management, travel nurse staffing, and locum tenens services to help healthcare providers address persistent workforce shortages. May 2026: Cross Country Healthcare launched an enhanced workforce solutions platform integrating predictive staffing analytics, credential management, and flexible clinician deployment for hospitals and healthcare systems across the United States. October 2025: Aya Healthcare expanded its travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing network by introducing advanced digital recruitment tools and workforce optimization solutions to improve clinician placement across the United States. June 2025: CHG Healthcare strengthened its healthcare staffing services by expanding locum tenens, physician staffing, and workforce management solutions, supporting hospitals and healthcare organizations facing increasing demand for clinical professionals.