Mint Explainer: What The Nayara Vs SAP Ruling Means For Indian Contracts Caught In Foreign Sanctions
The interim order provided relief to Nayara, which argued that the suspension threatened its critical infrastructure.
Mint explains what the Delhi High Court ruled, whether foreign sanctions can be relied upon to suspend services to an Indian company, and what the order means for companies dependent on critical technology services.
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