Mint Explainer: What The Nayara Vs SAP Ruling Means For Indian Contracts Caught In Foreign Sanctions

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on Monday directed SAP's Indian subsidiary to restore software and enterprise support services to Nayara Energy, which were suspended after the oil refiner was placed on the European Union's sanctions list over its Russian links.

The interim order provided relief to Nayara, which argued that the suspension threatened its critical infrastructure.

Mint explains what the Delhi High Court ruled, whether foreign sanctions can be relied upon to suspend services to an Indian company, and what the order means for companies dependent on critical technology services.