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The New Program Reflects Our Agenda On The Socio-Economic Development Of Regions - President Ilham Aliyev


2026-09-22 06:18:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry must be implemented in just four years-fully executed between 2027 and 2030, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting dedicated to the State Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry.

The head of state noted that the new program to be adopted also reflects the agenda regarding the socio-economic development of the regions.

To note, on September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev chaired a meeting dedicated to the“State Program on the Development of Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030.”

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Trend News Agency

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