The New Program Reflects Our Agenda On The Socio-Economic Development Of Regions - President Ilham Aliyev
The head of state noted that the new program to be adopted also reflects the agenda regarding the socio-economic development of the regions.
To note, on September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev chaired a meeting dedicated to the“State Program on the Development of Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030.”
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