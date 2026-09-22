A Complete Chain Of The Mining Industry-All The Way To The Final Product-Must Be Created - President Ilham Aliyev
The head of state added:“Beneficiation, pelletizing, and hot briquetted iron plants must be constructed. Naturally, the transportation of this ore is also important; therefore, concessions should be made on transportation tariffs to ensure economic efficiency. A maximum environmental assessment must be conducted, and all ecological standards must be strictly observed.”
To note, on September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev chaired a meeting dedicated to the“State Program on the Development of Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030.”
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