A Complete Chain Of The Mining Industry-All The Way To The Final Product-Must Be Created - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A complete chain of the mining industry-all the way to the final product-must be created. Indeed, this entails ore extraction and the establishment of several plants, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting dedicated to the State Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry.

The head of state added:“Beneficiation, pelletizing, and hot briquetted iron plants must be constructed. Naturally, the transportation of this ore is also important; therefore, concessions should be made on transportation tariffs to ensure economic efficiency. A maximum environmental assessment must be conducted, and all ecological standards must be strictly observed.”

To note, on September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev chaired a meeting dedicated to the“State Program on the Development of Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030.”