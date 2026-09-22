Kazakhstan Eyes Polish Technologies For Industrial Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Poland discussed prospects for applying Polish technologies and industrial expertise during a meeting between Vice Minister of Industry Olzhas Saparbekov and a Polish delegation led by Krzysztof Galo, Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment and Chief Geologist.

This was announced in a statement published by the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, interaction between specialized organizations, and opportunities for implementing joint projects.

“Particular attention was paid to industrial cooperation, the introduction of modern technologies, the development of production competencies and strengthening professional ties between organizations of the two countries,” the ministry said.

The parties also exchanged experience and discussed the potential application of Polish competencies and technologies in Kazakhstan, as well as further development of practical cooperation.

The meeting also focused on strengthening partnership ties and expanding cooperation in promising areas. Following the meeting, the sides agreed to further develop cooperation and work on joint initiatives.

The ministry noted that Kazakhstan's cooperation with the European Union is developing within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan and the European Union on a strategic partnership in sustainable raw materials, batteries, and value chains.