Quantum Innovation Summit 2026 Brings“Quantum And Emerging Frontiers” To Dubai

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The Quantum Innovation Summit 2026 will convene its third edition from 28 to 30 September 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre, bringing together government authorities, research institutions, critical infrastructure operators, global technology companies, academia, investors and innovators from the UAE and around the world.







Hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council and organized by Vernewell Group, the Summit is delivered under the theme“Quantum and Emerging Frontiers: Advancing Global Innovation and Technological Leadership.” The 2026 edition brings quantum computing, communications and sensing together with artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and post-quantum security, advanced computing, photonics and advanced communications, space technologies, robotics and autonomous systems, digital and critical infrastructure, advanced materials and enabling technologies.

A systems approach to technological leadership provides the organising logic for the programme, connecting these technologies with research, infrastructure, security, governance, standards, investment, supply chains, talent and sovereign capabilities. The agenda places technological sovereignty, national resilience, economic competitiveness and trusted international partnerships within the wider discussion on how advanced technologies are developed, secured and deployed.

AI has been strengthened as a major pillar of the 2026 edition through new partnerships across the UAE's AI and advanced technology ecosystem. Further institutional partnerships will be announced ahead of September, adding expertise across AI, advanced computing, government applications, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and critical infrastructure.

“Quantum and Emerging Frontiers reflects how technological capability is being built today,” said Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Founder of the Quantum Innovation Summit.“Quantum, AI, cybersecurity, space, advanced computing and critical infrastructure form an increasingly interconnected technology system. The Summit brings together the institutions developing, governing, financing and deploying these capabilities, while connecting international expertise with the UAE's growing research, infrastructure and technology ecosystem.”

Now in its third edition, the Quantum Innovation Summit has developed into one of the region's most internationally connected platforms for quantum technologies and emerging frontiers. Its international representation grew from 31 countries in 2024 to 52 in 2025, alongside more than 20 diplomatic delegations.

The September edition moves into a larger venue configuration with capacity for up to 3,000 participants and more than 3,000 sqm dedicated to exhibition and technology engagement. The increased capacity supports a broader community spanning government, industry, critical infrastructure, research, academia, investment, entrepreneurship and sectors applying advanced technologies.

The three-day agenda begins on 28 September with the Quantum Futures Forum, featuring strategic discussions and working formats across technological readiness, governance, sovereignty, cybersecurity, standards, investment, infrastructure and international cooperation. The Academic Aisle supports research exchange, while the Vernewell Quantum Fall School advances education and capability development. The MVA GEGSLA Symposium extends the emerging-frontiers agenda into space and lunar systems.

On 29 and 30 September, the Main Summit Conference and Exhibition combine executive and technical programming with demonstrations, industry engagement and business development. The EXPO Stage and dedicated demonstration and B2B environments support technology presentations, applied use cases, company announcements, customer engagement and partnership development.

The UAE's advanced technology ecosystem holds a prominent place in the programme. Technology Innovation Institute (TII) leads as Quantum Catalyst Sponsor and Prime Exhibitor, connecting the international programme with applied quantum research and engineering capability developed in Abu Dhabi. QuantumGate, as Quantum Catalyst Sponsor, contributes UAE-developed expertise in post-quantum security. e& UAE, as Strategic Partner, brings national-scale connectivity and digital infrastructure perspectives, while the Center for Quantum and Topological Systems at NYU Abu Dhabi, as Academic Partner, contributes research excellence and talent development.

International participation includes IBM, Quantinuum, IonQ, ID Quantique, PsiQuantum, Thales, BCG, Q-CTRL, Pasqal, Quantum Computing INC, Classiq, and QuantumBasel, alongside government entities, critical infrastructure operators, academic institutions, investors and additional international partners joining the September programme.

The Quantum Innovation Summit also anchors Global Quantum Week, extending research, education, industry and community engagement across the UAE and through selected international and online activities. On 1 October, TII Quantum Day in Abu Dhabi will provide selected participants with direct engagement with applied quantum research and infrastructure through curated visits to the Quantum Research Lab in Masdar City and the Quantum Optical Ground Station in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The programme positions “Quantum and Emerging Frontiers” as a systems framework for technological leadership, connecting advanced technologies with infrastructure, sovereign capability, institutions, talent and international partnerships, while strengthening the UAE's role in research, investment, deployment and global technology collaboration.

Quantum Innovation Summit 2026: 28–30 September 2026 | Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE

TII Quantum Day: 1 October 2026 | Abu Dhabi, UAE

About the Quantum Innovation Summit

The Quantum Innovation Summit is a strategic initiative led by Vernewell Group and launched in 2023 to accelerate quantum readiness and adoption by connecting policy leadership, industry deployment, scientific expertise, investment, capacity-building, and real-world technology showcases. Hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council, the Summit has grown into the region's most influential forum for quantum technologies and one of the leading international platforms connecting quantum innovation with cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, critical infrastructure, sovereign technology capability, and emerging technology governance.

Media Contact

Email:...

Phone: +971 58 540 1480

Website: quantuminnovationsummit