MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)22 September 2026

Results announcement

The Company's Directors attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2026. A summary of the information includes:



Loss in the period of 0.83 pence per share (1.2% on opening net asset value) (30 June 2025: loss of 0.58 pence per share).

Net asset value of 68.19 pence per share (31 December 2025: 70.71 pence per share).

£279.0 million fund size (31 December 2025: £279.7 million). Dividend paid of 1.77 pence per share in the period (30 June 2025: 1.83 pence per share).

The Board also declared a second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2026 of 1.70 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 30 October 2026 to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2026.

The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2026 is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at: .

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager's website: .

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Attachment

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Half-yearly Financial Report 30 June 2026