Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Half-Yearly Financial Report
LEI Code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
22 September 2026
Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2026
Results announcement
The Company's Directors attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2026. A summary of the information includes:
- Loss in the period of 0.83 pence per share (1.2% on opening net asset value) (30 June 2025: loss of 0.58 pence per share). Net asset value of 68.19 pence per share (31 December 2025: 70.71 pence per share). £279.0 million fund size (31 December 2025: £279.7 million). Dividend paid of 1.77 pence per share in the period (30 June 2025: 1.83 pence per share).
The Board also declared a second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2026 of 1.70 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 30 October 2026 to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2026.
The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2026 is attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at: .
In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager's website: .
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
AlbionVC LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
Attachment
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Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Half-yearly Financial Report 30 June 2026
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