Pakistan's US Opening Looks Well Beyond The Next Crisis

MENAFN - Asia Times) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on September 22, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Trade, investment, counterterrorism and regional diplomacy are likely to feature, alongside Pakistan's efforts to encourage dialogue amid continuing tensions in the Middle East.

The meeting comes at a pivotal moment in US-Pakistan relations. The agenda is broader than it has been in years, extending beyond the security concerns that traditionally defined the bilateral relationship.

Pakistan has occupied an important place in US strategy before. During the Cold War, the anti-Soviet campaign in Afghanistan and the post-9/11 era, bilateral cooperation expanded whenever Washington needed Pakistan's geography, intelligence or security support. As those strategic priorities shifted, so did the scope and intensity of the two sides' engagement.

The emerging model looks different than past collaborations. Rather than resting on one overriding strategic problem, it increasingly draws on several narrower interests, including finance, trade, technology, energy, critical minerals and counterterrorism.

The clearest shift is financial. Pakistan recently requested a US$10 billion exchange-stabilization facility from Washington, and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on September 17 that Islamabad expects a US response within roughly two months.

Pakistan is also discussing financing with the US Export-Import Bank and the US International Development Finance Corporation, including possible support for aircraft purchases and a planned refinery-upgrade program.

At the same time, Islamabad plans to seek an expansion of its 30-billion-yuan currency-swap arrangement with China when it comes up for renewal in 2027. The current facility has been fully drawn down.

The parallel negotiations illustrate Pakistan's balancing act: deepening economic ties with Washington while preserving its long-standing strategic and economic partnership with Beijing.

US goods-and-services trade with Pakistan reached an estimated US$11.5 billion in 2025, up 14% from the previous year, while Pakistan's ICT-services exports rose 18.3% to $3.8 billion in fiscal 2025.