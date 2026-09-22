AMY's ATTIC SELF STORAGE CELEBRATES LOCAL STUDENTS WITH GOODIE BAGS AND BICYCLE GIVEAWAY

Students in Grades 1–5 Can Be Rewarded for Good Grades, Academic Improvement and Perfect Attendance

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amy's Attic Self Storage is excited to announce the Amy's Attic Student Achievement & Perfect Attendance Rewards Program, a community initiative designed to recognize and encourage local students for academic achievement, improvement and outstanding school attendance. The program is open to students in grades 1 through 5 and gives children several ways to be recognized for their hard work throughout the school year.GOOD GRADES & ACADEMIC IMPROVEMENTDuring the first semester or grading period, students who earn an A average or the highest academic score or rating available for their grade level are eligible to receive a special Amy's Attic goodie bag.During subsequent semesters or grading periods, students may qualify by either:.Earning an A average or the highest score or rating available for their grade level; or.Demonstrating academic improvement on their report card compared with the previous qualifying grading period.This means students do not have to be straight-A students throughout the year to be recognized. Improvement matters, too. Amy's Attic wants to encourage children who are working hard and making progress as well as those achieving the highest marks.PERFECT ATTENDANCE & BICYCLE DRAWINGStudents in grades 1 through 5 who achieve perfect attendance during a qualifying semester or grading period are also eligible to participate.A student with perfect attendance can visit any participating Amy's Attic Self Storage location, accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, and present documentation from the school showing the student's perfect attendance.The student will receive a goodie bag and may also place his or her name into the Amy's Attic Bicycle Drawing.Perfect-attendance students receive one bicycle-drawing entry for each qualifying semester or grading period in which they achieve perfect attendance. This gives students an additional opportunity to be recognized for consistently showing up and making school attendance a priority. At the end of the school year, a winner will be selected from the eligible entries to receive a bicycle.WHAT'S IN THE GOODIE BAG?Every qualifying student will receive an Amy's Attic goodie bag containing:.A small gift.The student's choice of water or soda.A selection of sweetsWhether a student qualifies through academic achievement, academic improvement or perfect attendance, Amy's Attic wants the goodie bag to serve as a simple but meaningful way of saying:“We noticed your hard work, and we're proud of you. Keep going!”HOW TO PARTICIPATEParticipation is simple. A qualifying student must visit a participating Amy's Attic Self Storage location accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.Students qualifying for academic achievement or improvement should bring their school report card or other school-issued documentation showing the qualifying grades or improvement.Students qualifying for perfect attendance should bring their report card, attendance record or other school-issued documentation showing perfect attendance for the qualifying semester or grading period.After the documentation is presented, the qualifying student will receive a goodie bag. Students qualifying for perfect attendance will also be eligible to enter the bicycle drawing.CELEBRATING MORE THAN JUST A GRADEAmy's Attic Self Storage created the program around a simple idea: children deserve encouragement when they work hard, improve and show commitment.“We want children in our communities to know that their effort matters,” Bob Vamvas, Director of Operations said.“An A is worth celebrating. Improving your grades is worth celebrating. Showing up every day and achieving perfect attendance is worth celebrating. We hope a goodie bag, a smile and the possibility of winning a bicycle give our local students another reason to keep doing their best.”The program is also intended to give parents and guardians an opportunity to celebrate progress with their children and reinforce the value of hard work, persistence and responsibility.AMY'S ATTIC IS CHEERING FOR OUR STUDENTSAmy's Attic Self Storage has long believed that being a local business means being part of the community it serves. The Student Achievement & Perfect Attendance Rewards Program is another way for Amy's Attic to support local families and encourage young people.Good grades? Great improvement? Perfect attendance? We want to celebrate you!Parents and guardians of qualifying students in grades 1–5 are encouraged to bring their child and appropriate school documentation to any participating Amy's Attic Self Storage location.About Amy's Attic Self StorageAmy's Attic Self Storage is a locally focused self-storage company dedicated to providing quality storage solutions while supporting the families and communities it serves. Through community programs and local involvement, Amy's Attic Self Storage strives to make a positive difference beyond the walls of its storage facilities.Storage. Community. Opportunity. A Brighter Tomorrow

Bob Vamvas

Amy's Attic Self Storage

+1 855-426-9728

email us here

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AMY'S ATTIC SELF STORAGE CELEBRATES LOCAL STUDENTS WITH GOODIE BAGS AND BICYCLE GIVEAWAY News Provided By Amy's Attic Self Storage September 22, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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