Collectible Grading Authority Announces New York Office, Expanding Access For Collectors

CGA New York Offices

CGA New York Offices

CGA Brands

New York office establishes an expanded CGA presence while providing convenient in-person submission services for collectors

- Andrew Aiello

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collectible Grading Authority (CGA), the parent company of Action Figure Authority (AFA), Video Game Authority (VGA) and Media Grading Authority (MGA), today announced the opening of its official New York office, expanding the company's presence in one of the country's largest collector markets.

The New York office will serve as an official CGA location supporting the company's growing AFA, VGA and MGA brands. As part of the expansion, collectors throughout New York and the surrounding region will also have the opportunity to personally drop off collectibles for authentication, grading and encapsulation.

“New York has one of the largest and most passionate collector communities in the country, so establishing an official CGA presence here was a natural next step for us,” said Andrew Aiello, Partner at Collectible Grading Authority.“This is more than a drop-off point. It is a working CGA office supporting AFA, VGA and MGA, while also giving collectors in the region a convenient way to submit their collectibles directly to us.”

IN-PERSON DROP-OFF SUBMISSIONS

To ensure collectors receive dedicated assistance when dropping off their collectibles, CGA has established designated public drop-off hours for the New York office:

Official Drop-Off Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Drop-Offs Outside These Hours: Available by appointment

Appointments: Collectors can request an alternate drop-off time through the CGA New York Office page

Please Note: Public drop-off hours are separate from regular CGA New York office operations.

CGA's Roswell, Georgia facility will remain the company's headquarters and primary operations facility, where authentication, grading and encapsulation are performed. Items submitted through the New York office will enter CGA's established process at the Roswell headquarters.

NEW YORK SUBMISSION TRANSPORTATION & RETURN OPTIONS

CGA Transport to Georgia: Collectibles dropped off at the New York office will be transported directly to CGA's Roswell headquarters by CGA's professional drivers.

Once grading and encapsulation are complete, customers will have the option to have their collectibles transported by CGA's professional drivers back to the New York office for pickup, or alternatively choose to have their completed collectibles shipped directly back to them using third-party shipping services with insurance.

CGA has served the collectible community for more than 25 years through AFA (Action Figures & Toys) and VGA (Video Games and Consoles) and recently expanded its services with the launch of MGA, which grades a broad range of media and technology collectibles including VHS, DVDs, Blu-rays, vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, mobile phones and other collectible media.

“Our goal is to continue expanding CGA while maintaining the standards and personal attention collectors have associated with our brands for decades,” said Tom Derby, Partner at Collectible Grading Authority.“Having a dedicated New York office gives us another way to support our growing brands and provides collectors in the Northeast with direct access to CGA for their submissions.”

CGA specializes in authentication, grading and premium archival encapsulation, with collectible cases handcrafted in the United States using premium, U.S.-sourced museum-quality acrylic. From the materials used in its cases to the craftsmanship behind each finished product, CGA remains committed to providing collectors with premium American-made encapsulation designed for the long-term protection and presentation of valuable collectibles.

Location information, directions and appointment requests are available at:

About Collectible Grading Authority

Collectible Grading Authority is a leading authentication, grading and encapsulation company serving collectors worldwide. Its grading divisions include Action Figure Authority (AFA), Video Game Authority (VGA) and Media Grading Authority (MGA). Headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, CGA has more than 25 years of experience in collectible authentication and grading and combines established expertise with premium, handcrafted archival cases made in the USA using U.S.-sourced museum-quality acrylic.

For more information, visit .

Andrew Aiello

Collectible Grading Authority

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