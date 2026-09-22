CCS Launches IT Acquisition Navigator To Help Organizations Uncover Technology Risks Before Mergers And Acquisitions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) IT due diligence assessment service identifies cybersecurity exposure, technical debt, hidden IT costs and integration challenges before a transaction closes

- Adam Lapitino, Divisional President, CCSHAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists), a leading provider of technology solutions and services, today announced the launch of CCS IT Acquisition Navigator, a comprehensive IT due diligence and technology risk assessment service designed to help organizations better understand the technology environments they are acquiring before a merger or acquisition is completed.Financial, legal and operational due diligence are standard components of most transactions, but technology risks can be difficult to identify until after the deal closes. Aging infrastructure, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, technical debt, software licensing obligations and incompatible systems can create unexpected costs, security exposure and integration challenges.CCS IT Acquisition Navigator helps organizations identify those risks earlier and develop a clearer picture of the technology investments and priorities that may be required following an acquisition.“Technology has become such a critical part of virtually every organization that understanding the IT environment should be an important part of the acquisition process,” said Adam Lapitino, Divisional President at CCS.“Our goal with IT Acquisition Navigator is simple: help organizations know what they're acquiring before the transaction closes so they can make more informed decisions and enter Day 1 with a clearer technology roadmap.”Through the IT Acquisition Navigator, CCS evaluates key areas of a target organization's technology environment, including:.IT infrastructure and architecture.Cybersecurity vulnerabilities and risk.Applications and data.Software licensing, vendors and contractual obligations.IT operations and organizational structure.Compliance and governance.Technical debt and potential investment requirements.Integration complexity and Day 1 readinessFollowing the assessment, organizations receive an IT Acquisition Risk Report designed to highlight identified risks, prioritize areas requiring attention and provide actionable recommendations for the post-acquisition environment.Unlike an assessment that ends with a report, CCS can continue supporting organizations after the transaction closes.CCS approaches acquisition technology through a four-stage lifecycle:Assess → Stabilize → Integrate → Optimize & ScaleFollowing an acquisition, CCS can help organizations address identified risks, strengthen cybersecurity, consolidate infrastructure and applications, standardize technology environments and establish an IT foundation capable of supporting future growth and acquisitions.CCS has experience supporting organizations through complex acquisition strategies, including helping a private equity-backed organization integrate five acquired businesses with fragmented technology environments. The engagement included assessing the acquired environments, developing a transformation strategy, centralizing the corporate domain, standardizing security and governance, reducing operational complexity and creating a scalable foundation for future acquisitions.As part of the launch, CCS has also introduced an IT Due Diligence & Technology Risk Assessment Checklist to help private equity firms, corporate development teams and business and technology executives understand the technology areas that should be evaluated when considering an acquisition.The checklist covers the eight core areas of IT due diligence and provides a practical framework organizations can use when preparing for a transaction.To learn more about CCS IT Acquisition Navigator, visit:To access the IT Due Diligence Checklist, visit:About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, exceptionally reliable, and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs.Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With five hundred of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; Wilmington, DE; and Indianapolis, IN. We strongly believe in“Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: Inc. 5000; MSSP Alert Top 250 Global MSSPs (#18); CRN North America“Elite 150”,“Elite 250” and“Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Barracuda XDR Partner of the Year; Best Cybersecurity Provider; Best Technology Services; Best Places to Work; SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; and certification as a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization. Learn more at

MaryAnn Benzola

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IT Due Diligence for Mergers & Acquisitions | Know What You're Acquiring.

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CCS Launches IT Acquisition Navigator to Help Organizations Uncover Technology Risks Before Mergers and Acquisitions News Provided By Custom Computer Specialists September 22, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law



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