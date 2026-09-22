Feeling Good Psychotherapy Encourages New Yorkers To Make Connection Part Of Suicide Prevention

Sometimes, simply reaching out and listening can be the first step toward feeling less alone.

A simple check-in can open the door to a conversation that matters.

Taking care of yourself can also mean recognizing when it's time to reach out for support.

New York psychotherapy practice highlights recognizing distress, starting conversations, and seeking support during September's Suicide Prevention Month.

- Dr. Elise Munoz, LCSW, DSWNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- September marks National Suicide Prevention Month, an annual period dedicated to raising awareness, reducing stigma, and connecting people with resources that can help prevent suicide. This September, Feeling Good Psychotherapy is encouraging New Yorkers to look beyond crisis response and recognize the everyday role that connection, early support, and accessible mental health care can play in suicide prevention.According to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, September is National Suicide Prevention Month, with 988 Day observed on September 8 and World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. The 988 Lifeline emphasizes that everyone can play a role in suicide prevention.For Feeling Good Psychotherapy, the message is especially relevant as people across New York navigate the emotional pressures that can accompany the transition into fall, including changes in work and school routines, relationship difficulties, financial pressures, and other life transitions.Suicide Prevention Starts Before a CrisisSuicide prevention is not limited to responding when someone is already in crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that prevention can begin long before a crisis by strengthening protective factors, promoting healthy connections, and making support and treatment accessible.Feeling Good Psychotherapy encourages individuals to pay attention when someone close to them seems to be struggling, particularly when changes in mood, behavior, routines, or social connection become noticeable.Sometimes, the most meaningful first step is simply asking a genuine question:"How are you really doing?"A person does not need to have the perfect words to start a conversation. Listening without judgment, staying present, and helping someone connect with appropriate support can make it easier for them to take the next step.Recognizing When Someone May Need SupportEmotional distress can look different from person to person. Someone who is struggling may become increasingly withdrawn, experience significant changes in mood or behavior, lose interest in activities they previously enjoyed, or express feelings of hopelessness or being a burden.These signs do not automatically mean someone is suicidal, but noticeable changes can be a reason to check in.Feeling Good Psychotherapy encourages friends, partners, parents, coworkers, and family members to avoid assuming that someone will simply ask for help when they need it."Reaching out does not require having the right answer. Sometimes it begins with simply being willing to listen and helping someone feel less alone," said Dr. Elise Munoz, Founder and Clinical Director of Feeling Good Psychotherapy.Therapy Can Be Part of Early SupportFeeling Good Psychotherapy provides evidence-based psychotherapy for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. Current services include Individual Therapy, Couples Therapy, Children and Adolescent Therapy, Family Therapy and Parenting Support, Intensive Therapy, and Online Therapy.The practice's compassionate therapeutic approaches include: Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Integrative Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Internal Family Systems, EMDR and Relational Life Therapy. Treatment is client-centered, meaning it is tailored to each individual's concerns and goals.The practice's current mental health resources address concerns including anxiety disorders, depression, stress, grief and loss, relationship issues, trauma and PTSD, OCD, and other emotional and behavioral challenges.Seeking therapy does not require someone to be in an immediate crisis. Professional support can also provide a structured place to address persistent emotional distress, strengthen coping skills, navigate major life changes, and work through challenges before they become more difficult to manage.Making Mental Health Support More AccessibleFeeling Good Psychotherapy provides teletherapy throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas and Florida according to its current website. The practice also accepts most major insurance plans and offers sliding-scale fees for individuals with financial concerns.The practice's online format is designed to provide flexible access to therapy for individuals whose schedules, location, or other circumstances may make traditional in-person care more difficult.If You or Someone You Know Is in CrisisAnyone experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which provides free, confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The 988 Lifeline also encourages people to reach out when they are worried about someone else.For immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.Feeling Good Psychotherapy also provides 988 information on its website and specifically advises individuals experiencing a mental health emergency to contact 988 or local emergency services.Starting the Conversation About Mental HealthSeptember provides an opportunity to move suicide prevention beyond awareness and into everyday action. Checking in with someone, listening without judgment, encouraging professional support, and knowing where to turn during a crisis are all practical ways individuals can contribute to a more connected community."Our goal is to make evidence-based mental health care accessible to the people who need it, while giving clients practical skills they can continue using in everyday life," said Dr. Munoz. "Reaching out for support is an important part of taking care of your mental health."Individuals interested in learning more about therapy or scheduling a free consultation can visit:About Feeling Good PsychotherapyFeeling Good Psychotherapy is a New York-based psychotherapy practice led by Dr. Elise Munoz, providing evidence-based therapy for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. The practice offers Individual Therapy, Couples Therapy, Adolescent Therapy, Family Therapy and Parenting Support, Intensive Therapy, and Online Therapy. Its clinical approach includes Integrative Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Relational Life Therapy, Internal Family Systems, EMDR, and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, with treatment focused on helping clients develop practical skills and work toward meaningful, lasting change.Contact InformationFeeling Good Psychotherapy235 Main Street, Suite 520White Plains, NY 10601

Dr. Elise Munoz, LCSW, DSW

Feeling Good Psychotherapy

+1 (212) 362-4490

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