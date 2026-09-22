IP_CCS By Iccs Is Certified By SAP As Built With SAP Business Technology Platform

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SAP Certification

IP_CCS Interoperates with SAP Technology to Help Enterprises Move SAP Content to the Cloud and AI-Enable Document Management on Any HyperScaler

- J. Eric AndersonMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IntelliDocX announced today that the iCCS IP_CCS platform is certified by SAP as built with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP's platform for the Intelligent Enterprise.“This SAP certification confirms what our customers already experience: IP_CCS gives SAP organizations a fast, secure path to move ERP content to the cloud and put AI to work on it,” said Eric Anderson, Global CEO of IntelliDocX.“An average SAP ERP system can have more than 50 million documents linked to business records and transactions, with some customers exceeding 100 million in Purchasing alone. Certification as Built with SAP BTP, using SAP Integration Suite, confirms that customers can extend that content to the HyperScaler of their choice through an integration standard SAP has already validated.”IP_CCS is a composable, metadata-driven platform that lets SAP customers manage and utilize content in the cloud, then apply AI to it along the way. Rather than locking organizations into a single constrained system, IP_CCS's modular framework includes AL_ACS, CS_CMIS and ai which lets customers assemble best-fit software modules for storage, capture, search and workflows, deployed as API-first, cloud-native microservices with no virtual machines required.IP_CCS is 100% pure cloud and maintains a“Clean Core”, running in the customers own cloud tenant.With this certification, SAP customers can use CMIS, ArchiveLink and WebDav content services for content management and storage; choose their own HyperScaler - Microsoft Azure, AWS or Google Cloud - with private storage resources under their control; apply metadata-driven, AI-enabled document intelligence to extraction, enrichment, search and workflow automation; and connect SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA (private and public cloud), SAP S/4HANA RISE, SAP GROW and SAP SuccessFactors to cloud content services.SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that IP_CCS is built with SAP BTP, and integrated with SAP S/4HANAusing SAP Integration Suite. SAP BTP helps companies connect and integrate their business processes and data with SAP and third-party applications to make well-informed decisions and meet their evolving needs.About IntelliDocXIntelliDocX is a pioneer in SAP enterprise content management (ECM) interoperability, with SAP ECM roots dating back to 2001. Its IP_CCS platform is an intelligent, composable cloud content services platform purpose-built for SAP ERP systems, enabling organizations to move SAP content to the cloud of their choice and apply AI-driven document intelligence to search, extraction, enrichment and workflow automation. IntelliDocX customers are backed by a global network delivering follow-the-sun support and services. For more information, visit .###IP-CCS, AL_ACS, CS_CMIS and ai are trademarks of and copyrighted by iCCS LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.For more information, press only:Eric Anderson, Global CEO, IntelliDocX (iCCS LLC) -... -

J. Eric Anderson

IntelliDocX

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IP_CCS by iCCS Is Certified by SAP as Built with SAP Business Technology Platform News Provided By IntelliDocX September 22, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology, World & Regional...



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