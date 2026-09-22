Merlin Software Urges Timeshare Boards To Put Process Analysis On 2027 Agendas

Mike Pnematicos, Chief Architect, Merlin Software

Merlin Software

Merlin Software CEO Mike Pnematicatos says legacy resort boards should review how operations and technology work before making 2027 budget and decisions

- Mike Pnematicatos, CEO, Merlin SoftwareTENAFLY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Merlin Software, a provider of property-management technology for timeshare resorts and homeowners associations, recommends that boards of established, or legacy, timeshare resorts add a Business Process Analysis to their 2027 planning agendas. The company says the review belongs alongside the budgets, maintenance fees, reserves, insurance, staffing, and capital improvements that boards typically prioritize for the coming year.A Business Process Analysis (BPA) is a structured examination of how an organization actually operates. At a timeshare resort, the review can cover reservations, owner records, maintenance-fee billing and collections, accounting, inventory, rentals, front-desk operations and reporting."For many properties, the issue is not simply whether the existing software still works," said Mike Pnematicatos, CEO of Merlin Software. "The more revealing question is whether the resort genuinely understands how its operations function today, including the procedures, exceptions and workarounds that have accumulated over decades."According to Merlin Software, legacy resorts often rely on procedures created for circumstances that no longer exist, spreadsheets that staff maintain because the primary system does not present information in a usable form, and critical operating knowledge held by a single long-serving employee. The environment around these resorts is also shifting.Ownership demographics are changing, delinquencies and association-owned inventory (timeshare intervals that have reverted to the owners association) can rise, rental programs are growing in importance, and staffing pressures are pushing management toward greater automation. Owners increasingly expect online access to reservations, payments, statements, and account information, while boards need reliable information to guide decisions on budgets, reserves, and long-term direction."A structure designed around yesterday's resort may not adequately support tomorrow's," Pnematicatos said. "An analysis lets boards and management step outside daily operations and ask a deceptively simple question: if we were designing our processes today, would we design them this way?"A central part of the analysis, according to the company, is identifying work that happens outside the primary management system. Examples include reports assembled by hand from separate systems, owner requests tracked through emails and handwritten notes, and accounting staff reconciling platforms that cannot communicate with one another. Individually, these workarounds may appear minor, but collectively they consume staff time, create opportunities for error, and leave a resort dependent on the few employees who understand how everything fits together."For boards concerned with continuity and succession, that dependency is a governance issue rather than a technology issue," Pnematicatos said. "Long-serving general managers and employees rank among a legacy resort's greatest assets, but their knowledge can become a vulnerability when essential procedures exist primarily in memory."Merlin Software recommends that the analysis document practices unique to each property, including ownership rules, billing cycles, accounting procedures and reservation requirements, so institutional knowledge survives retirements and board turnover. The company also advises boards to define operational requirements before comparing software features. It considers that sequence especially important for legacy properties, whose ownership structures and operating rules differ substantially from those of conventional hotels.A BPA does not automatically lead to replacing current technology, the company notes. The review may instead identify ways to improve existing procedures, eliminate redundant tasks, strengthen documentation or make fuller use of capabilities a resort already owns. In other cases, it may show that modernization belongs in a longer-term strategy."The goal should not be technology for technology's sake," Pnematicatos said. "For a legacy resort looking toward its next decade, knowing exactly where it stands today is the most important step toward deciding where it needs to go tomorrow."About Merlin SoftwareMerlin Software provides property-management technology designed for the operational requirements of timeshare resorts and homeowners associations. Its platform supports reservations, owner records, billing and collections, accounting, inventory, rentals, front-desk operations and reporting. For established legacy resorts, Merlin's approach begins with understanding existing business processes and documenting operational requirements before configuration or migration.The company also supports implementation, data migration, setup, and training, helping resorts modernize while preserving the operating knowledge and property-specific practices that make each resort unique.

Mike Ashton, SVP Resort Partnerships

Merlin Softwre

+1 246-230-4982

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