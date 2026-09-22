Q2i Named 2026 Northeast USA Company Of The Year For Digital Health Solution

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Q2i

Steven Jenkins, CEO & Founder

Award recognizes Q2i's innovation and real-world impact in scaling evidence-based digital health solutions

- Steven Jenkins

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Q2i, a digital health technology company that translates evidence-based research into scalable healthcare solutions, has been named 2026 Northeast USA Company of the Year for Digital Health Solution by the Excellence Awards.

The Excellence Awards recognize organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, industry impact and long-term potential. Q2i was selected following a merit-based evaluation considering innovation, ethical standards, market impact, customer value and contribution to its industry.

“This award reflects the work our team is doing to turn strong behavioral science into practical technology that improves care and can be deployed at scale,” said Steven Jenkins, Founder and CEO of Q2i.“We are particularly proud of the impact our technology is having in helping healthcare providers and public agencies deliver evidence-based programs effectively in real-world settings.”

Founded in 2016, Q2i develops digital health platforms in collaboration with healthcare providers, government agencies, payers, researchers and academic partners. Its technologies support behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, chronic disease prevention and community supervision, with a focus on regulated environments where security, usability, fidelity and measurable outcomes are critical.

A major area of Q2i's work is Contingency Management (CM), an evidence-based behavioral intervention that uses incentives to reinforce verified positive behaviors, including treatment participation and abstinence from substance use.

Through Contingency Management Innovations (CMI), technology developed by the group helps healthcare organizations and government agencies implement and manage CM programs at scale. CMI's platforms automate key functions including incentive schedules, reward calculation and delivery, participant communications, access controls and reporting. Today, CMI supports over 15,000 patients / beneficiaries through more than 160 clinics.

Its Janus platform supports provider-led programs, while the State Incentive Management System (SIMS) is designed for large, multi-site initiatives administered by state, county and city health departments. The technology reduces administrative burden while supporting consistency, oversight and fidelity to evidence-based protocols.

The Northeast USA Company of the Year recognition adds to a growing list of honors for Q2i. Earlier in 2026, the company was named HealthTech Company of the Year in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2025/26. Q2i also received a Gold Stevie Award for Achievement in Technology Innovation at the 2026 American Business Awards, while Jenkins received a Silver Stevie Award for Entrepreneur - Health Products & Services.

Q2i will be featured in the official Excellence Awards Magazine and included in the organization's permanent Hall of Fame A–Z listing.

About Q2i

Q2i is a digital health technology company focused on addressing unmet needs in healthcare. Working with providers, payers, government agencies, researchers and academic partners, Q2i develops evidence-based platforms designed to improve engagement, adherence and outcomes across behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, chronic disease prevention and community supervision.

Learn more at q2i.

About Contingency Management Innovations

Contingency Management Innovations (CMI) develops technology that enables healthcare organizations and public agencies to design, implement and securely manage high-fidelity Contingency Management programs, from individual treatment providers to large-scale public health initiatives.

Learn more at contingency-management.

Lawrence Klimczyk

Contingency Management Innovations

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