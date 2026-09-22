Texas Steel Conversion, Inc. Launches Phased Array FLUT Inspection, Expanding Turnkey Processing And NDT Capabilities

Phased Array Full‐Length Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT) for Steel Tubulars: 100% NDT Integrity on Drill Pipe, OCTG, and Subsea Components

Delivered as a flexible PAUT solution – standalone inspection or integrated enhancement to existing orders

- Robert Mucka, Vice President of TSC Quality Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Houston, Texas - [September 22, 2026] - Texas Steel Conversion, Inc. (TSC), a global leader in steel tubular processing for over 50 years, has taken a major step forward in tubular quality assurance with the launch of its Phased Array Full-Length Ultrasonic Inspection (FLUT) line. This advanced inspection technology significantly enhances TSC's nondestructive testing (NDT) capabilities and further strengthens TSC's position as the premier processor for OCTG, Drill Pipe, and Subsea products.

With the addition of the fully operational Phased Array FLUT, TSC delivers the most comprehensive in-house inspection offerings in the industry – improving quality assurance, reducing lead times, and providing customers with a single-source solution. Traditional ultrasonic testing has long been a staple of tubular quality assurance but phased array technology brings a new level of clarity and confidence. This advanced technology utilizes multiple coordinated transducers to detect small flaws that conventional UT can miss. TSC's system captures high-density data across the length of the tube, pinpointing longitudinal, transverse, and oblique indications at multiple angles on the internal, mid-wall, and external surfaces. It also maps wall thickness variations throughout the full body. The result is a clearer, more reliable assessment of tubular condition.

The line accommodates steel tubulars from 3.500” to 10.625” outside diameter and lengths from 12' to 48'. Automated handling, adaptive centering, and controlled rotational scanning ensures consistent coupling and uniform inspection coverage across all sizes.“This investment reflects our long-standing commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service. By bringing phased array in-house, we provide our customers with a faster, more reliable, and more comprehensive inspection solution – strengthening TSC's position as a true turnkey tubular processor,” said Robert Mucka, Vice President of TSC Quality Services.

About Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.

With over 50 years of expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality, Texas Steel Conversion (TSC) is a global leader in the manufacturing of drill pipe, pup joints, and the processing of API casing and tubing. TSC also specializes in custom tubular solutions developed for customers' unique performance requirements. Learn more at .

Stephanie Williams

Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.

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Texas Steel Conversion, Inc. Phased Array Full Length Ultrasonic Line Video

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Texas Steel Conversion, Inc. Launches Phased Array FLUT Inspection, Expanding Turnkey Processing and NDT Capabilities News Provided By Texas Steel Conversion, Inc. September 22, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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