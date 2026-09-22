Heelbase Launches DRIVE, The World's First 3D-Printed Pickleball Insole

HeelBase DRIVE, the world's first 3D-printed insole designed specifically for pickleball.

HeelBase DRIVE insoles

DRIVE combines an 11.3mm heel cup, 16mm arch cradle and open-lattice construction.

Printed as one piece for pickleball's stops, pivots and lateral movement, DRIVE brings sport-specific support to regular play.

- Dean Pike, Co-Founder of HeelBaseHONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HeelBase today announced the official launch of DRIVE, the world's first 3D-printed insole designed specifically for pickleball. Available for pre-order at US$59 per pair, DRIVE brings one-piece construction and court-specific heel and arch support to regular play and long sessions.Rather than adapting an all-purpose insert, HeelBase developed DRIVE pickleball insoles around the sport's repeated hard stops, quick pivots and side-to-side movement. The goal is consistent underfoot support through the games that keep players coming back to the court."We didn't start by asking how to make a softer insole. We asked what an insole needs to do when a player stops hard, changes direction and stays on court for another game," said Dean Pike, Co-Founder of HeelBase. "That led us to a structure built for pickleball rather than a general-purpose insert."Why 3D printing matters on court:Using its 3D-printing technology, HeelBase produces DRIVE as one continuous polyurethane structure, with a supportive arch and more forgiving heel. Instead of bonding separate layers with glue, it prints the support and cushioning into a single piece. This removes glued interfaces and is designed to maintain consistent support under repeated directional changes.An 11.3mm heel cup helps position the heel, while a 16mm arch cradle and 4.3mm lateral flange are designed to support the foot through stops and side-to-side movement. An open lattice provides ventilation through the structure.According to the company's specifications, each insole weighs 54.9g and has a 4mm forefoot. DRIVE is produced in nine individual sizes and is not intended to be trimmed.From prototypes to regular play:Development of the HeelBase lineup began in 2024 and involved more than two years and 24 prototypes, according to the company. HeelBase reports that 144 people tested its three-model lineup over more than 3,000 combined hours before launch. Participants received or borrowed insoles free of charge; the program collected real-world product feedback, not clinical evidence of treatment outcomes."Being first is the milestone. Helping more people keep playing is the mission," said Pike. "We want to make underfoot support part of how people prepare to play, not something they only consider when they have to stop."Availability and pre-order pricing:DRIVE is available for US$59 per pair during pre-order, against a listed regular price of US$99. A two-pair option is US$100. The pre-order window is scheduled to close in late September 2026, with orders scheduled to ship by the end of September.Shipping is available within the continental United States, with free standard shipping on orders of US$79 or more. Purchases include a 30-day money-back guarantee beginning on delivery, subject to HeelBase's returns policy.Product details, sizing and pre-order information are available on the DRIVE product page.About HeelBaseHeelBase is a sports recovery brand founded by court-sport players to develop sport-specific support for play and everyday recovery. The company combines research-informed design, prototyping and player feedback, with the aim of helping more people keep playing. HeelBase products are general-wellness support products, not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Dean Pike

HeelBase

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HeelBase Launches DRIVE, the World's First 3D-Printed Pickleball Insole News Provided By Graphene-X September 22, 2026, 10:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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