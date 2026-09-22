Restore America's Mission

Rick Metzgar

RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION® (RAM®) ENDORSES DELEGATE RIC METZGAR FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES - DISTRICT 6

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Wallace, founder of RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION(RAM), today announced the organization's endorsement of Delegate Ric Metzgar for re-election to the Maryland House of Delegates in District 6.“Delegate Ric Metzgar is a moderate, common-sense Republican who understands that principled leadership and bipartisan cooperation are not opposites,” Wallace said.“Reaching across the aisle does not require surrendering one's convictions. When grounded in principle, cooperation is how representative government accomplishes meaningful work for WE THE PEOPLE.”Wallace cites Metzgar's principled leadership, bipartisan cooperation and record of delivering results for Maryland's District 6."Metzgar's public record reflects that sense of responsibility. Through his service on the House Appropriations Committee and its Capital Budget Subcommittee, he has worked to bring vital capital and grant funding to District 6."Those investments have supported schools, healthcare facilities, libraries, parks, flood-protection projects, community institutions, historic-preservation efforts and the continued revitalization of Essex and eastern Baltimore County.“These are not merely entries in a state budget,” Wallace said.“They represent safer communities, stronger schools, improved healthcare, preserved history and a better quality of life for working families.”“Delegate Metzgar has worked to ensure that District 6 is neither forgotten nor shortchanged-and that its taxpayers receive tangible results from their state government,” Wallace continued.According to Wallace, Metzgar demonstrates the important difference between compromise and capitulation. He cooperates when cooperation serves the public good while remaining grounded in faith, family, community and constitutional principles.“For his character, accessibility, bipartisan leadership and proven ability to deliver meaningful results for District 6, RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSIONproudly and enthusiastically endorses Delegate Ric Metzgar for re-election,” Wallace concluded.ABOUT RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSIONRESTORE AMERICA'S MISSIONis rooted in America's Triple Crown of Liberty: LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS. RAMbelieves public officials must protect families, strengthen communities, defend economic opportunity and exercise responsible stewardship over the people's money.RAMdoes not measure success solely by how much government spends. The organization measures whether public funds produce lasting value for the people they are intended to serve.Thus, we shall Restore America's Mission###

Derek Noyes

Restore America's Mission

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RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION® (RAM®) ENDORSES DELEGATE RIC METZGAR FOR RE-ELECTION News Provided By RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION September 22, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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