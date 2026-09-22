INFINITI Fleet Safety Training Launches New Professional Dispatcher Training Program Series

INFINITI Fleet Safety Training Launches New Professional Dispatcher Series Three-year development program helps fleets build stronger dispatcher communication and decision-making while strengthening driver trust Texarkana, TX [DATE] – INFINITI Fleet S

Three-year development program helps fleets build stronger dispatcher communication and decision-making while strengthening driver trust

- Bill Dorfner, Risk & Safety Training Manager of INFINITI Fleet Safety

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INFINITI Fleet Safety Training has announced the launch of its new Professional Dispatcher Training Program Series, a structured three-year training program designed to strengthen how dispatchers communicate and lead while helping them make better decisions under pressure.

Dispatchers set the tone for countless interactions between drivers and the operation. The Professional Dispatcher Series focuses on the moments that can define those relationships, from giving clear instructions to managing conflict or responding under pressure.

Year One provides 53 short training videos organized into four core skill areas. Dispatchers begin by finding their voice and communicating with clarity. The program then builds composure under pressure before focusing on trust and professional reputation. Topics address practical challenges such as using neutral language and giving instructions drivers can follow. Additional lessons cover tense conversations, setting expectations and maintaining credibility.

“Dispatchers have a tremendous influence on how drivers experience the company they work for,” said Bill Dorfner, Risk & Safety Training Manager of INFINITI Fleet Safety.“This program gives fleets a structured way to develop dispatchers who communicate clearly and remain composed when problems arise. It also helps them build the trust of the drivers who depend on them.”

The curriculum becomes more advanced as dispatchers progress through the series. Year Two develops influence and leadership skills while addressing conflict management and long-term stability. Year Three expands into operational thinking and judgment. It also develops communication at scale before moving into professional mastery.

Across the full three-year development path, dispatchers progress from strengthening everyday communication skills to understanding how their decisions affect the larger operation.

The Professional Dispatcher Series gives fleets a consistent training framework for developing dispatchers at every stage of their careers. It also helps strengthen the working relationship between dispatch and drivers. The end result is a more professional operation, better communication between key departments, and improved driver turnover.

To learn more about the Professional Dispatcher Training Series or request pricing, visit INFINITIFleetSafety.

Lydia Wommack

INFINITI Fleet Safety Training

+1 972-232-7305

email us here

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INFINITI Fleet Safety Training Launches New Professional Dispatcher Training Program Series News Provided By Vertical Alliance Group, Inc. September 22, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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