Harbhajan Mann Shares How Wife Harman Stood By Him Through Every Challenge In Heartfelt Birthday Wish

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Punjabi singer and actor Harbhajan Mann penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife Harman.

He expressed gratitude for her unwavering support and for standing by him through every phase of life. Taking to Instagram, Harbhajan shared a heartfelt message for Harman, describing her as the pillar of their family and the most important woman in his life.

The 'Jag Jeondeyan De Mele' singer also expressed his gratitude for everything Harman has done for him and their family, saying he could“never thank” her enough. Sharing their pictures, he wrote,“May you live a long and blessed life, my dear. I feel truly blessed to have you as my companion in life. You have given us a beautiful family, a loving home, and shared every happiness and sorrow with us. You have always stood by us through every challenge and are the pillar of our family.”

“Happy birthday to my beloved Harman. Can never thank you enough for everything you've done, the most amazing and important woman in my life, my dear wife, Harman. Happy Birthday.” The first image shows Harbhajan smiling as he poses alongside his wife, Harman. He also shared a series of solo pictures of Harman from their vacation.

Harbhajan Mann and his wife, Harmandeep Kaur, popularly known as Harman, got married in 1990. The couple has three children - daughter Sahir and sons Avkash and Meharinder.

Harbhajan has often spoken fondly of his wife Harman and credited her with being a constant source of strength and inspiration in his life.

Harbhajan Mann has delivered several popular Punjabi tracks over the years. Some of his popular songs include 'Oye Hoye,' 'Kangan', 'Tin Rang,' 'Yadaan Reh Jaaniyaan,' 'Sun Mere Chann Mahia,' 'Sharara,' and 'Akhiyan 2.'

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Mann recently visited the Parliament of Western Australia during his Satrangi Peengh Tour 2026, where his contribution to Punjabi music and cinema was acknowledged.