Anahat Singh To Lead India At Asian Games 2026 With Eye On LA 2028

Teenager Anahat Singh will lead India's eight-member squash contingent at the Asian Games 2026, with the competition offering a chance to secure qualification places for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where the sport will make its debut.

The squash events will be held at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena from September 23 to October 2, with medals at stake in men's and women's singles, men's and women's team events, and mixed doubles, according to Olympics.

The men's and women's singles champions will each earn an Olympic quota place for LA 2028, subject to meeting the qualification criteria, adding significance to the individual events.

Indian Squad for Asian Games 2026

India's singles challenge will be led by second seed Abhay Singh and fourth seed Veer Chotrani in the men's draw, while third seed Anahat and seventh seed Tanvi Khanna will feature in the women's competition.

Anahat will arrive with experience from the previous Asian Games, where she was part of India's bronze-medal-winning women's team and mixed doubles campaign.

Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi were also members of the women's team that won bronze at Hangzhou in 2023.

India will field two pairs in the mixed doubles event. Velavan Senthilkumar will partner Joshna Chinappa, while Suraj Chand will team up with Shameena Riaz.

In the men's team competition, Abhay, Veer, Velavan and Suraj have been drawn in Pool A alongside the Republic of Korea and China.

The women's team, comprising Anahat, Joshna, Tanvi and Shameena, will compete in Pool C against Japan, China and Iran.

Harinder Pal Sandhu, who won mixed doubles gold with Dipika Pallikal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will coach the Indian squad in Aichi-Nagoya.

India's Past Performance and Legacy

India secured five squash medals at Hangzhou 2023, comprising two gold, one silver and two bronze. The men's team and the mixed doubles pair of Dipika and Sandhu won gold medals.

Overall, Indian squash players have won 18 medals at the Asian Games, including three gold, four silver and 11 bronze.

Asian Games 2026 Squash Schedule

The competition begins on Wednesday, September 23, with the mixed doubles round of 32 starting at 7:30 am IST. The men's singles round of 32 will begin at 10:30 am, followed by the women's singles at 11:15 am.

The singles round of 16 matches are scheduled for September 24, with the quarter-finals on September 25 and semi-finals on September 26.

The mixed doubles final will be held on September 27 at 11 am IST. The men's and women's singles gold-medal matches are scheduled for 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm, respectively.

The team events will begin on September 28, with pool matches continuing through September 29. The quarter-finals are scheduled for September 30, followed by the semi-finals on October 1.

The women's team gold-medal match will take place on October 2 at 10 am IST, with the men's final scheduled for noon.

With Olympic qualification opportunities in the singles events and medals available across five categories, India will look to build on its performance at Hangzhou as the squash competition gets underway in Japan.

Asian Games 2026 squash schedule - All in Indian Standard Time (IST)

September 23, Wednesday

Mixed doubles round of 32 - 7:30 AM onwards

Men's singles round of 32 - 10:30 AM onwards

Women's singles round of 32 - 11:15 AM onwards

September 24, Thursday

Mixed doubles round of 16 - 7:30 AM onwards

Women's singles round of 16 - 10:30 AM onwards

Men's singles round of 16 - 11:15 AM onwards

September 25, Friday

Mixed doubles quarter-finals - 6:30 AM onwards

Women's singles quarter-finals - 8:30 AM onwards

Men's singles quarter-finals - 9:15 AM onwards

September 26, Saturday

Mixed doubles semi-finals - 8:30 AM onwards

Women's singles semi-finals - 10:30 AM onwards

Men's singles semi-finals - 11:15 AM onwards

September 27, Sunday

Women's singles 3/4 play-off - 8:30 AM

Men's singles 3/4 play-off - 9:15 AM

Mixed doubles final - 11:00 AM

Men's singles gold medal match - 12:30 PM

Women's singles gold medal match - 1:30 PM

September 28, Monday

Women's team Pool A round robin - 6:30 AM onwards

Men's team Pool A round robin - 8:30 AM onwards

Women's team Pool B round robin - 12:00 PM onwards

Men's team Pool B round robin - 2:00 PM onwards

September 29, Tuesday

Women's team Pool C round robin - 6:30 AM onwards

Men's team Pool C round robin - 10:30 AM onwards

September 30, Wednesday

Women's team quarter-finals - 6:30 AM onwards

Men's team quarter-finals - 8:30 AM onwards

October 1, Thursday

Women's team semi-finals - 7:00 AM onwards

Men's team semi-finals - 9:00 AM onwards

October 2, Friday

Women's team gold medal match - 10:00 AM

Men's team gold medal match - 12:00 PM

(ANI)

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