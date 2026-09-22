Kerala Govt To Probe CMRL Case Riyas Confident, Denies Wrongdoing

'I can move forward with confidence'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) CPI(M) MLA PA Muhammad Riyas on Tuesday refuted allegations of wrongdoing in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) alleged pay-off case, asserting that he has nothing to be afraid of. This comes shortly after Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that the State government would conduct an enquiry on the Hawala allegations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Leader of Opposition in Keralam (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and Riyas, husband of T Veena.

While addressing the media, Riyas said, "I only have the information I have seen on television regarding the government's decision to probe the CMRL pay-off case based on the ED report. I have not done anything wrong. I can move forward with confidence."

Riyas points to 'political hypocrisy'

Further targeting the Congress-led UDF state government for acting on an ED report, the CPI(M) leader pointed out what he called political hypocrisy, recalling how opposition parties across India, including the Congress, have consistently condemned central investigative agencies. "The party secretary will speak on political matters. Non-BJP political parties have strongly opposed ED investigations and the manner in which statements are recorded in various parts of India. The Congress has been at the forefront of this opposition," he said.

"Naturally, society will discuss the fact that the Congress-led state government has decided to proceed with an investigation based on the ED report," he added.

Riyaz alleged that fake news is circulating regarding the case, further emphasising that strict action will be taken against such false news reports after consulting with legal experts. "A lot of fake news has also been circulated in connection with this. We will take legal action against all such reports. I have nothing to fear. Since I have not done anything wrong, I will move forward with confidence. The legal aspects of the case will be decided after consulting legal experts," he said.

Background of the CMRL Controversy

The controversy arose after the Company of Veena, M/s Exalogic Solutions Private Limited (a one-person company), allegedly received fraudulent payments totalling Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL under the guise of IT Consultancy Services.

Further M/s Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited (EICPL), operated by Sasidharan Kartha, Managing Director of CMRL, extended loans to Exalogic totalling Rs. 50 Lakh, despite Exalogic failing to make timely repayments, the ED said in a release. The agency further claimed that the investigations done by the ED before showed that Proceeds of Crime were generated by the management of CMRL led by SN Sasidharan Kartha and bribes were paid to various persons. Veena is allegedly one of the recipients of money from CMRL without rendering any services. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)