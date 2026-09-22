Clove And Neem Drink On Empty Stomach: Can It Really Help You Get Clearer Skin?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You might struggle with stubborn pimples and acne. You try skincare routines and spot treatments, but breakouts still happen. Experts suggest you should focus on your diet and lifestyle instead of just treating your skin externally.

Weather changes, lifestyle habits, and food choices often cause annoying pimples and acne on your face. You try multiple treatments and follow strict skincare routines, but the breakouts keep coming back. You might even feel awkward stepping out of the house. You should try this 7-day healthy challenge once. You can keep those stubborn pimples away for good.

You must soak 3 to 4 cloves in water overnight. You need to crush them into a smooth paste the next morning. You should then add a little honey, a few drops of lemon juice, and some fresh neem leaf paste to it. Experts say you must consume this mixture on an empty stomach every morning.

Research shows that cloves contain strong anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. People traditionally use neem for skin care across the country. You also regularly consume honey and lemon juice in your daily diet. These ingredients work together to heal your skin from the inside out.

You might see a visible change in acne and inflammation if you follow this remedy regularly. However, everyone has a different skin type, hormone level, diet, lifestyle, and acne severity. We cannot guarantee that pimples will completely vanish in just 7 days. You must drink plenty of water, eat simple meals, and avoid fried or spicy foods to control acne.

You should consult a dermatologist instead of trying home remedies if your pimples are severe, painful, leave scars, or keep returning. Pregnant women and people with existing health issues must seek medical advice before they try any new food remedy.

We do not have enough clinical evidence to prove that drinking this mixture on an empty stomach will definitely cure pimples. Every person has a unique skin type. We provide this information and these suggestions for general awareness only. You must never use this as a substitute for professional advice from a qualified doctor.